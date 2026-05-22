Uttarakhand CM Dhami Bans Prayers On Roads, Cites Char Dham Yatra

No Prayers on Public Roads: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday has taken a firm stand on offering prayers on public roads, stating that under no circumstances will religious activities be allowed to obstruct roads in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that while everyone's faith is respected, no one can be above the law and order.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is currently underway in the state, with lakhs of devotees arriving in Uttarakhand. In such a situation, maintaining a peaceful, organised, and disciplined environment is the government's top priority.

He added that roads are meant for public movement and will not be allowed to become a medium for obstruction or demonstrations.

CM Dhami stated that namaz should be offered only in mosques, Eidgahs, and designated places. Creating inconvenience for the public by blocking roads will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, he said that some people are supporting prayers on roads for vote-bank politics, but the Uttarakhand government's policy on the matter is absolutely clear.

The Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to create disorder by occupying public roads.

He reiterated that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace, culture, and discipline of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and that the rule of law would remain supreme in the state.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

CM Reviews Administrative Preparedness

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami instructed officials to ensure adequate availability of forest guards by making 1,000 new recruitments. The officials were instructed at a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Chief Minister reviewed forest fire control measures, drinking water arrangements, health services, and monsoon preparedness, directing officials to ensure timely and effective action.

Directives on Forest Fire Management

The Chief Minister stressed implementing the "Shitlakhet Model" across the state for effective forest fire management.

He directed officials to construct small water ponds around fire lines, prepare a concrete action plan for forest fire prevention, and provide adequate equipment to firefighting personnel.

He also called for large-scale public awareness campaigns to prevent forest fire incidents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)