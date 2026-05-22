Twisha Sharma Death: Family Lauds CBI Probe, Claims Influence At Play

Family members of late Twisha Sharma on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to recommend a CBI investigation into her death case, while alleging that delays in the probe were influenced by the accused's "power and influence." Reacting to the development, Twisha Sharma's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, said the state government had taken a step towards justice, though he felt the move should have come earlier. "We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier. We thank the MP Government for this," he told ANI.

Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma, while speaking to ANI, alleged that delays in the investigation had occurred due to the accused's influence and demanded accountability for those who allegedly aided them. "It is very clear that this delay was due to their power and influence. The government will have to see who are the people who kept helping the culprits even after the crime. It is the hard work of the people who worked for justice to Twisha. We are thankful to the officers for this decision but the delay will always hurt us. This should not happen to anyone else. Timely action should be taken. Law should stand for justice, not for the rich or influential," he said.

Calling it a long legal battle, Ashish Sharma said, "We will be hopeful as long as people keep fighting for justice for Twisha. This is a long fight."

Police Seek Cancellation of Anticipatory Bail

Earlier, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar also said that police had approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail. "We are working to arrest the main accused and have also filed a petition in the High Court for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail," Kumar said.

Kumar further told reporters, "We have issued three notices to her (Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh), and since she did not cooperate, we have filed a petition in the High Court today to cancel anticipatory bail."

The development came after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI investigation into the Twisha Sharma death case and granted consent for the agency to take over the probe.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, was seen leaving her residence in Bhopal along with her lawyer Enosh George, who appeared agitated while responding to questions from journalists related to the case.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)