AP: Home Guards In Vizag Get Health Insurance For Their Families

Health Insurance for Home Guards and Families

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha distributed health insurance coverage to Home Guards serving within the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate, as well as to their family members. She presented this health insurance to the family members of 975 Home Guards.

The State Home Minister noted, "Today, at the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate, under the initiative of the Commissioner of Police, Shankabratha Bagchi, health insurance policies were distributed to around 975 Home Guards as part of police welfare, specifically focusing on Home Guard welfare."

She said that the families of Home Guards were joyous to receive insurance policies and medical benefits, while expressing happiness after offering a sense of security to the families. "Today, they all came with their families, the Home Guards and their family members, to receive these insurance benefits. I can see a sense of joy and reassurance in all of their faces. Until now, medical treatment has generally been a very expensive affair. Providing such medical care close to them, and offering a sense of security and assurance to their families has made them all deeply grateful. They expressed their gratitude to our CP sir and the entire team, including the DCPs and ACPs. I am very happy and delighted to have had the opportunity to participate in such a wonderful program," she added.

Future Welfare Plans for Police Families

She highlighted that a welfare program to provide educational opportunities to the children of police officers will soon come into action. "Not just for them, but today we are also thinking about another initiative. Regarding police welfare, we discussed earlier with the CP and the team about providing good educational opportunities for the children of police personnel. We will soon come forward with a concrete plan for that as well," she said.

New Hybrid Model Ensures Wider Coverage

The Minister stressed that previously, there was only a single health security scheme, and even that wasn't accessible to everyone. However, now the hybrid model ensures everyone gets the benefits of health insurance in the police department. "Previously, there was only one health security scheme, and even that wasn't accessible to everyone. But today, under a hybrid model, we are ensuring health insurance for everyone in the police department, especially providing health insurance to Home Guards today," she said.

"Overall, the Andhra Pradesh Government, particularly the Police Department and the Home Ministry, is working to provide security and reassurance to the families of police personnel while utilising their services. I offer my special thanks to everyone for their cooperation," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)