Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Strike On Russia's Yaroslavl Oil Refinery
"We continue our defensive operations in the designated areas of active operations. Today, there was a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the use of long-range drones against Russian oil refining and export assets. In particular, overnight, the Defense Forces of Ukraine operated against targets associated with the Yaroslavl oil refinery – about 700 kilometers from our territory. We are bringing the war back home – to Russia – and that's only fair," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukraine confirms strike on Lukoil oil refinery in Russia's Kstovo
According to him, strikes were also carried out against designated targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
"We are also preparing other forms of our long-range sanctions and midrange strikes in response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities," Zelensky added.
On Wednesday, May 20, Zelensky released footage showing a strike on the Syzran oil refinery, noting that the facility is located more than 800 kilometers from the border.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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