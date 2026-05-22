RITFIT / Key word(s): Agreement

RITFIT Partners with LA Galaxy's Marco Reus, Redefining High Quality Training at Home and Showcasing the Evolution of Professional Home Gym Ecosystems

22.05.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RITFIT, a pioneering U.S. home fitness brand dedicated to empowering individuals with high-quality and accessible equipment, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Marco Reus, the world-class midfielder currently playing for LA Galaxy. The collaboration centers on how Marco Reus integrates daily exercise into his home life at home gym in Los Angeles by using a full set of RITFIT's equipment, which shines a light on how professional athletes sustain peak performance through consistent, convenient home-based training.



Marco Reus, this decorated footballer with a storied career who delivered impactful performances for LA Galaxy since his arrival in 2024, expresses his enthusiasm for the RITFIT setup, particularly the M3 Smith Machine. "I really like it. We can do a lot of exercise," he notes, highlighting the equipment's versatility, which aligns with his dynamic training needs. The M3 Smith Machine, known for its commercial-grade stability and multi-functional design, allows for a wide range of strength exercises, making it a cornerstone of Reus' home training regimen. In addition to the M3 Smith Machine, RITFIT provides a full setup including Gazelle Pro, AURASPIN Grip Plates, and Gator Weight Bench, all integrated into Reus' daily training routine, designed to support the agility, strength and endurance required of a world-class athlete competing at the highest level. The "Strength Built at Home" collaboration goes beyond showcasing equipment-it tells a relatable story of balance between elite performance, health, and family. Alongside Reus, Scarlett Gartmann-Reus echoes the practical benefits of having a fully equipped home gym, emphasizing its impact on their daily lives. "It's nice to have all the stuff at home and my husband and I can do the extra hour together in the evening when the kids are sleeping or at the weekend or at the day off," she shares. Her perspective underscores the accessibility of RITFIT's equipment, which caters to busy schedules and family-focused lifestyles-key priorities for modern fitness enthusiasts. "This partnership is a milestone for RITFIT, as it reinforces our brand's commitment to supporting elite athletes while making professional-grade training accessible to homes everywhere," said Yann Lin, Founder of RITFIT. "As more professional athletes turn to home-based training for its flexibility and consistency, we're proud to demonstrate that RITFIT's equipment can meet the rigorous demands of top-tier competitors like Marco Reus-while also fitting seamlessly into the lives of fitness enthusiasts of all levels." The collaboration holds significance across multiple aspects: for RITFIT, it strengthens the brand's position in the premium, lifestyle-driven fitness markets, showcasing its ability to cater to elite athletes' needs; for the public, it demystifies high-quality training by proving that peak performance can be achieved outside of commercial gyms. It also reflects the growing trend of integrated home gym ecosystems that prioritize versatility, quality, and convenience for the whole industry. Photo -



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