Severe Heatwave Grips MP Red, Orange Alerts Issued For Multiple Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has issued a strong warning of an intense heatwave prevailing across Madhya Pradesh for the next five days, with red and orange alerts sounded in several districts.

As temperatures continue to soar above 44 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has cautioned residents, especially vulnerable groups, to take immediate precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The bulletin issued on Friday highlighted that the heatwave conditions are likely to persist until at least May 26, with some districts facing extreme risk.

According to the bulletin, districts including Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, and parts of Gwalior are under red alert, indicating a very high probability of heatstroke and related ailments across all age groups.

Orange alerts have been issued for areas such as Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, and others, where prolonged exposure to the sun and heavy physical work could lead to serious health complications.

Yellow alerts cover the remaining regions, advising caution, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in many places, with minimum temperatures also staying high. The weather department has noted that the scorching conditions are the result of a prevailing high-pressure system and delayed monsoon advancement.

The southwest monsoon is currently progressing slowly, with its northern limit passing through specific coordinates, but full relief from the heat is not expected immediately. A western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over northwest Pakistan are being monitored, but their impact on Madhya Pradesh may remain limited in the coming days.

The bulletin shows rainfall distribution maps indicating only isolated or scattered showers possible in some eastern and northern districts towards the end of the forecast period.

Health authorities and the IMD have issued detailed advisories to the public.

Residents have been urged to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day, avoid going out between noon and 3 p.m., and wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes. The use of ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and other home-made fluids is strongly recommended. Special care should be taken for infants, elderly people, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Farmers have been advised to schedule irrigation during early morning or evening hours, avoid applying fertilisers and pesticides during peak heat, and provide shade and clean water for livestock.

The current heatwave has already led to increased cases of dehydration and exhaustion in hospitals across the state. Local administrations in affected districts are activating heat action plans, including setting up shaded resting areas and awareness campaigns.

The IMD has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and follow official updates regularly.

This prolonged spell of extreme heat comes as a challenge for the state, which is still recovering from earlier summer temperatures.

As the southwest monsoon edges closer, there is cautious optimism that conditions may ease after May 26 in some parts. However, for the immediate future, the focus remains on public safety and minimising the impact of the heatwave.