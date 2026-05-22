Bitcoin Price Today $77,332 - Rio Times
|Pair
|Price
|24h
|Volume
|BTCUSDT
|77,476.3
|−0.77%
|$2.57B
|ETHUSDT
|2,130.87
|−0.66%
|$1.56B
|HYPEUSDT
|57.92
|−1.10%
|$355M
|SOLUSDT
|87.28
|+0.24%
|$282M
|XAUUSDT
|4,532.21
|−0.11%
|$260M
|XAGUSDT
|76.26
|+0.94%
|$210M
|ZECUSDT
|653.48
|−2.32%
|$77M
|NEARUSDT
|2.27
|+29.6%
|$102M
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market Board
Digital assets
May 22, 2026 · 06:22
-0.47% L 77,238day rangeH 77,808
-30.91% over 12 monthsMarket breadth · 17 names 65% advancing
11 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,120 -0.54%Solana 87.05 -0.12%
Gold 4,523 -0.37%USD / BRL 5.00 -0.06%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|77,178
|-0.47%
|-30.91%
|77,539
|77,808
|77,238
|26,106,742,784
|ETH
|2,120
|-0.54%
|-20.45%
|2,131
|2,138
|2,121
|13,682,777,088
|SOL
|87.05
|-0.12%
|-51.57%
|87.16
|87.37
|86.51
|3,658,630,400
|XRP
|1.36
|-0.79%
|-43.99%
|1.37
|1.37
|1.36
|1,753,225,216
|BNB
|658.24
|+0.14%
|-4.03%
|657.35
|660.18
|655.12
|1,260,467,584
|ADA
|0.25
|+0.38%
|-68.92%
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|400,593,920
|DOGE
|0.11
|+0.19%
|-56.88%
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|769,207,808
|AVAX
|9.50
|+0.62%
|-62.36%
|9.44
|9.55
|9.38
|306,795,648
|LINK
|9.78
|+0.46%
|-41.56%
|9.74
|9.85
|9.71
|331,268,000
|DOT
|1.32
|+2.58%
|-73.29%
|1.29
|1.33
|1.28
|159,090,976
|LTC
|54.23
|+0.18%
|-45.92%
|54.13
|54.47
|54.02
|272,056,320
|BCH
|378.37
|-0.57%
|-14.72%
|380.53
|380.47
|377.30
|397,179,520
|TRX
|0.36
|-0.10%
|+32.40%
|0.37
|0.37
|0.36
|811,317,504
|XLM
|0.15
|+0.50%
|-51.58%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|98,788,080
|HBAR
|0.09
|+0.15%
|-56.05%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|55,311,984
|NEAR
|2.27
|+18.02%
|-26.33%
|1.92
|2.27
|1.92
|962,283,200
|ATOM
|2.14
|+4.35%
|-59.00%
|2.05
|2.16
|2.04
|53,091,212
|AAVE
|87.97
|-0.02%
|-65.75%
|87.99
|88.32
|87.42
|188,598,448
2.27
+18.02% ATOM
2.14
+4.35% DOT
1.32
+2.58% XRP
1.36
-0.79% AVAX
9.50
+0.62% BCH
378.37
-0.57% ETH
2,120
-0.54% XLM
0.15
+0.50%
The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.47%, with breadth positive - 11 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while XRP lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Friday, May 22, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Slipped Local Driver: Cuban capitulation lands as long-term holders accumulate
Mark Cuban's admission that he sold most of his BTC - delivered on the Front Office Sports“Portfolio Players” podcast Thursday - crystallised the lost-decade narrative: gold ran to $4,548, BTC fell 38.4% off its $126,080 October ATH, and the hedge thesis broke. Harvard liquidated its ETH stake the same day. Yet CheckOnChain's long-term-holder supply just crossed 16.3M BTC, breaking a multi-year downtrend and signalling that conviction money is buying the headlines retail sells.External Trigger: 30Y above 5%, Fed hike odds at 52%, fresh Iran deal report
The US 30-year yield broke above 5% and Polymarket -implied 2026 Fed hike odds reached 52% - a regime under which BTC has historically struggled. Axios reported another Iran peace-deal draft Thursday; Brent at $98 reflects the cooling oil-shock premium. The mix - sticky long rates, hot CPI, fading geopolitical risk - drains the liquidity-easing narrative BTC needs to retake the $80K breakout zone.§04 · Market Commentary
The session was textbook dispersion. BTC and ETH drifted sub-1%, gold barely moved, and the alt board fractured: HYPE roared to a record $62.14 on $25.5M of US spot-ETF inflows, NEAR ripped +29.6% on protocol news, ZEC and QRL surged 25% on quantum-attack fears after a privacy-chain startup proposed a soft fork to freeze Satoshi's dormant 1.1M BTC. The Block flagged HYPE as the day's best-performing top-100 token by a wide margin - narrative leadership is rotating decisively away from BTC into perp-DEX and privacy names.
The structural read is harder. Deribit's BTC open interest now exceeds BlackRock's IBIT at $31.3B as traders crowd into $82K calls ahead of the May 29 expiry, with $75K max-pain pulling the other way - a $6B showdown. Coinbase premium hit a monthly low on institutional selling, Blockchain filed for IPO, and Binance launched SpaceX pre-IPO perps. Plumbing builds out while spot sells off; that is what a leverage-flush bottom looks like, but never feels like.05 Technical Snapshot BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:43 UTC
BTC at 77,332 sits inside the dense Kijun/cloud-top stack at 77,970/78,873/78,948 - the wall that capped Wednesday's rejection and now sits as overhead supply. The 200-DMA at 79,354 is the structural pivot a recovery has to reclaim. Lower-cloud edge 76,425 and 50-DMA 75,968 mark the immediate floor; HashKey's 75K–77K band is the line of last defense before 74,265 BB-lower opens up. MACD histogram −560 with line below signal is a fresh bearish cross.Resistance: 77,970 (Kijun) · 78,873/78,948 (cloud top, BB mid) · 79,354 (200-DMA) · 80,795 (May 4 breakout) Support: 76,425 (cloud bottom) · 75,968 (50-DMA) · 75K (HashKey line) · 74,265 (BB lower) Invalidation: Daily close below 74,265 opens the February low $65–68K zone. 06 Forward Look Today · US data & Fed-speak Existing-home sales and three Fed speakers; any hawkish dissent puts 5%+ on the 30Y back in play. May 29 · Deribit $6B BTC options expiry $82K call wall vs $75K max pain - the binary that decides the May tape. Rolling · Iran one-page deal Axios-reported draft pulls oil; durable de-escalation reduces gold's share of the hedge bid. June 17–18 · FOMC Polymarket odds for a hike sit at 52%; a hold-with-hawkish-dots is the most likely outcome. 07 Questions & Answers Is the Cuban sale a bottom signal? Historically, high-profile billionaire capitulations have clustered near interim lows, but never on the day itself. The signal is sentiment, not price. Why is HYPE rallying while BTC drifts? Bitwise BHYP and 21Shares THYP spot ETFs pulled $25.5M Wednesday - the largest day since their May 12 launch - on real perp-DEX revenue, not hype. What invalidates the leverage-flush thesis? A daily close below 74,265 with funding flipping deeply negative would reframe the move as the start of a deeper trend, not a flush. Verdict
BTC is range-bound between HashKey's $75K–$77K support and the Kijun/200-DMA wall at $77,970–$79,354. Cuban's sale is the loudest retail-grade capitulation since February, yet long-term-holder supply is at a multi-year high. HYPE's record cements the rotation: capital is flowing to revenue-generative protocols, not hedge proxies. The May 29 Deribit expiry is the binary.
Related: May 19 BTC report · ETF outflow week · LATAM crypto guide.
Binary in 7 days: May 29 expiry, $75K vs $82K, settles the spring tape.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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