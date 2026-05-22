Who Is Jiang Chenglan? Meet Chinese Influencer Gains 1 Crore Followers In Just 24 Hours

A Chinese beauty influencer has gained a whopping 1 crore followers in a single day. You might be wondering how someone can get 10 million followers just like that, right? Well, this influencer made a comeback to a Chinese social media platform after a three-year break. And within just 24 hours, she got about 10 million new followers.

Who is Jiang Chenglan?

The influencer's name is Jiang Chenglan, and she has made a massive return. Earlier, she was known online as 'Chengshian' (@chengshian) and had over 3 crore followers on different platforms.

According to a report by the 'South China Morning Post', she made this unexpected comeback by starting a new account with her real name. After this, lakhs of people started following her in just one day. In her first video, Jiang Chenglan explained why she left social media. She revealed that she had to stay away because of legal disputes with her old production agency. She also told her fans that her old social media page and online shops are now with the agency. She urged them not to buy anything from those shops thinking it's her.

After this, she shared a makeup tutorial video which has already received millions of likes. Even major cosmetics brands have come forward to support her.