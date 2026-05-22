Himachal Pradesh Eyes Karnataka's Urban Model For Hill State Development

The Public Works and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Friday held high-level meetings with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru to study Karnataka's urban development framework and explore its adaptation for the hill state.

The meetings focused on modernising urban infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh through technology-driven governance, smart mobility systems and sustainable civic planning suited to the state's geographical conditions.

During the discussions, Vikramaditya Singh exchanged views with Karnataka's leadership on various developmental initiatives and sought insights into Bengaluru's urban planning and management systems, which are regarded among the most advanced in the country.

Detailed Deliberations on Urban Governance

A detailed technical meeting was also held between Singh and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also handles Karnataka's Urban Development portfolio. The discussions centred on the use of information technology in urban governance, traffic decongestion mechanisms, civic infrastructure financing and integrated public service delivery systems.

According to officials, the deliberations focused on key aspects of Bengaluru's urban development model, including intelligent traffic management systems, smart signalling networks, Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCs), sustainable smart city infrastructure and Urban Challenge Fund-based financing mechanisms.

Adapting the Bengaluru Model for Himachal

Speaking after the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh said Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has emerged as a leading example of planned urban growth and technology-based civic administration.

"We are studying the Bengaluru model closely and examining how its successful components can be adapted to the unique geographical and ecological conditions of Himachal Pradesh," Singh said.

He added that the state government aims to develop smarter, safer and more organised urban centres while ensuring environmentally sustainable growth in hill towns.

The minister said the exchange of ideas and technical expertise between the two states would help Himachal Pradesh strengthen its urban infrastructure and improve public service delivery in rapidly growing towns and cities.

(ANI)

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