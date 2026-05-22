Zelensky: Russia Has Lost Over 145,000 Troops In Ukraine War Since Start Of Year
“We discussed the situation on the front lines in detail with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thus, since the beginning of 2026, Russian losses on the front have already exceeded 145,000 personnel. Specifically, nearly 86,000 have been killed, at least 59,000 have been seriously wounded, and more than 800 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner,” Zelensky said.Read also: War update: 253 combat clashes on front line over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector
He noted that in the border areas of the Sumy region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are achieving their objectives.“We continue to destroy Russian personnel and the occupiers' equipment in other areas as well. I especially want to thank our drone operators for their accuracy. Active operations are also ongoing, for which the paratroopers and assault troops deserve special mention. Thank you to every Ukrainian unit that is achieving results!” the President said.
As reported, total combat losses among Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to May 22, 2026, have reached approximately 1,353,860 personnel, 880 of whom were eliminated over the past 24 hours.
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