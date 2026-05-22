India, Cyprus Set Up Joint Task Force, Deepen Bilateral Partnership

India, Cyprus Deepen Partnership with Joint Task Force

India and Cyprus further deepened their bilateral partnership as President Nikos Christodoulides announced that the meeting today saw the creation of a joint task force on cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

President Nikos Christodoulides, in his remarks, highlighted how during the discussions with PM Modi, the leaders reaffirmed that the ties have entered a new era, with results being seen across domains such as security, defence, tech and maritime cooperation "Over the past year, accelerated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus, our partnership has advanced with remarkable speed and determination. What began as a strategic vision is now evolving into a concrete partnership, a partnership already producing tangible results across key areas, including security, defence, technology, innovation, maritime cooperation, education, and economic connectivity", he said. He also announced that the meeting today saw the creation of a joint task force on cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, and economic cooperation.

Mutual Support on Global Stage

He noted that discussions also took place on broader regional and international developments, as New Delhi and Nicosia reaffirmed their shared commitment to international law, the United Nations Charter, and effective multilateralism. The President thanked PM Modi for the longstanding support on the reunification of Cyprus and said that Cyprus continues to support India's place in the reformed United Nations Security Council. "I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of Cyprus and the Cypriot people. We deeply value India's long-standing support on our efforts to reunify Cyprus, and I wanted to thank you for your steadfast support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus. In this regard, I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate that Cyprus also supports India's growing global role, including its rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council, because global governance must reflect today's realities."

Bilateral Ties Elevated to 'Strategic Partnership'

Also speaking at the joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the elevation of India-Cyprus relations to Strategic Partnership, stating that it will infuse new ambition and momentum into the relations between the two countries. PM Modi highlighted the deep bond between both countries, noting that the investment from Cyprus has nearly doubled over the past decade.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

India and Cyprus also exchanged several MoUs during the visit of President Nikos. The exchange of MoUs reflects the growing multifaceted bilateral cooperation as a part of the India-Cyprus strategic partnership. With both nations looking to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials have described this state visit as a crucial step in building on the growing momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthening cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework. (ANI)

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