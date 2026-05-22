BSF, SAI Host Volleyball Tournament For Rajouri, Poonch Youth In J&K

The Border Security Force Sector (BSF) Sector Headquarters in Rajouri, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has successfully organised a three-day district-level volleyball tournament under the theme 'SPANDAN - Sport for Peace and Development Across the Nation' at the District Sports Complex Stadium.

A Major Sporting Platform for Border Youth

According to a press release, the tournament, being held from May 21 to May 23, has witnessed enthusiastic participation from 14 teams, including eight boys' teams and six girls' teams from the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The initiative aims to promote sportsmanship among youth and encourage a drug-free society through active participation in sports activities.

The event was inaugurated by DIG Sector Headquarters BSF Rajouri, Chander Mohan Singh Rawat, in the presence of BSF officers, officials from the Sports Authority of India, local dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.

For the first time, such a major sporting platform has been provided to girls by the BSF in the region, generating excitement and appreciation among local youth and participants.

Players expressed happiness over receiving an opportunity to showcase their talent and stated that the Pir Panjal region is full of sporting talent that needs encouragement and proper exposure.

BSF officials are ensuring complete support and supervision for all participating players, including accommodation, food and other necessary arrangements during the tournament.

Youths from both Rajouri and Poonch districts have actively participated in the competition, reflecting the growing interest in sports in border areas.

Sports for a Disciplined and Drug-Free Society

Addressing the gathering, DIG Chander Mohan Singh Rawat highlighted the importance of sports in building disciplined, confident and responsible youth. He stressed that sports activities play a significant role in keeping young generations away from drug abuse and other social evils.

"This competition is not only a platform for displaying talent but also a significant opportunity for the personality development of the players, healthy competition, and strengthening the sports culture. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organising committee and all the collaborators for this grand event," he said.

Participants and residents appreciated the initiative and appealed for more such events in the future, stating that these programmes help identify hidden talent while promoting peace, fitness and positive community engagement among the youth.

Attractive prizes have also been announced for the winning teams of the tournament.

'A great platform for girls'

A participant, Tania Sharma, told ANI that the tournament is an excellent opportunity for girls, especially those from villages where outdoor participation is often discouraged. She appreciated the support provided, such as track suits, and expressed hope that more such tournaments will be organised to encourage greater participation of girls in sports.

"The tournament, which is being organised by the BSF, is a great platform for girls, especially. Girls usually are not encouraged to go outdoors in our village. This is a really good tournament. We have been provided with the track suits as well. I hope the BSF keep organising such tournaments so that we girls can participate more," she said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)