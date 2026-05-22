LG Sandhu Unveils Vision For Delhi To Evolve Into A 'Metropolis'

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday outlined the way forward for Delhi to emerge as a 'metropolis', from its existing structure as a 'metro', LG Secretariat officials said in a press note.

Underlining that the National Capital had entered a phase, where the focus is not just, on building infrastructure, but on shaping, entire urban ecosystems, the Lieutenant Governor said that the way forward had to be based on the prime pillars of smart mobility, sustainable development, water and environmental management, disaster resilience and development of the Dwarka Sub-city as not just a residential area, but as a hub for knowledge-based in industry, innovation centres and global partnerships for investments.

Elaborating upon the way forward to move from a "metro city" to a "metropolis", Sandhu said that a metropolis is not defined only by infrastructure. It is defined by efficiency, sustainability, innovation, and quality of life. This shift must aim at creating a system of governance that ensures a move from isolated projects to integrated development, from infrastructure creation to ecosystem building, and from growth to sustainable growth, he said.

The Way Forward: Key Pillars

According to the press note, in this context, he further elaborated that, taking from other global cities in the world, Delhi could start working in the above-mentioned areas.

Smart Mobility

First, in the area of smart mobility. The future of urban transport lies in integration, where metro systems, buses, last-mile connectivity, and digital platforms work seamlessly together. Data-driven systems, AI-based traffic management, and real-time monitoring can significantly improve the commuter experience.

Sustainable Development

As Delhi continues to grow, the need for cleaner energy, efficient buildings, waste management, and green mobility becomes more urgent. Japan's and other nations' expertise, in areas such as hydrogen energy, electric mobility, and energy-efficient infrastructure, can help accelerate this transition, the press note said.

Water and Environmental Management

Urban sustainability cannot be achieved without addressing water systems, pollution control, and climate resilience. Internationally established advanced solutions, in wastewater recycling, flood management, and environmental technologies, can play a critical role here.

Disaster Resilience

Fourth, in disaster resilience. Cities today must be prepared for unexpected challenges - whether environmental or structural. Japan's experience, especially in building resilient infrastructure and effective response systems, offers important lessons, the LG Secretariat officials said in the press note.

Vision for Dwarka as a Knowledge Hub

Turning to his oft-repeated vision of the transformation of Dwarka and through it, the National Capital, the LG said that the most important opportunity lies in how we plan the future growth of Delhi. In this context, the development of Dwarka, as a sub-city, presents a unique possibility.

Dwarka can be envisioned, not just as a residential area, but as a hub for knowledge-based industries, innovation centres, and global partnerships. It can emerge as a destination for international companies and corporations to establish regional headquarters, research centres, and technology hubs.

The press note emphasised that with the right planning, infrastructure, and policy support, Dwarka can become a symbol of the next phase of India's bilateral and multilateral collaborations, where investment, technology, and talent come together to create new economic ecosystems.

Strengthening Indo-Japanese Partnership

Speaking at an event focused on Indo-Japanese relations organised in the Capital, the LG said, "The India-Japan partnership has already delivered results that are visible and measurable. The next phase can deliver transformative outcomes."

"Delhi, as the capital of India, has the opportunity to lead this transformation. And partnerships, like the one we share with Japan, will be central to that journey. The strength of this partnership is not just in project and investment but in enduring trust and shared vision that continue to bring our two nations closer," he added.

He noted that "in the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," India and Japan are natural partners and trusted friends working together for global good. "Let us continue to strengthen this enduring partnership with mutual respect, shared ambition, and collective purpose," he said.

Japanese cities, like Tokyo, have demonstrated how integrated planning, technology, and discipline can create urban environments that are both highly efficient and deeply livable, he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)