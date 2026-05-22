Uttarakhand: Wild Elephant's Tusk Breaks After Freak Collision With Teacher's Scooter In Khatima

Khatima, Uttarakhand: In a truly bizarre and shocking incident from Khatima, Uttarakhand, a school teacher had a miraculous escape after her scooter collided with a wild elephant. The impact was such that the elephant's tusk got lodged in the scooter's headlight and broke into three pieces. The teacher, identified as Nikita Kapdi, who works at a private school, fainted during the incident but survived. She is now being treated at a local hospital.

What exactly happened? The incident took place around 6:45 AM

According to reports, the incident happened around 6:45 in the morning. Nikita was on her way to school on her scooter, just like any other day. As she was passing the road near the Chakarpur Banhandi temple, an elephant suddenly emerged from the dense forest to cross the road. Nikita couldn't control her scooter in time and crashed right into the elephant.

Tusk stuck in headlight; elephant got extremely angry

The scooter hit the elephant's trunk, and its powerful right tusk got stuck inside the front headlight. The elephant, now agitated and angry, tried to free its tusk by thrashing the scooter on the ground two or three times. Seeing this terrifying scene, Nikita fainted on the spot.

In its struggle, the elephant's tusk broke off from the root into three pieces. Two large pieces were later found on the road. What's truly surprising is that despite being so enraged, the elephant did not harm the unconscious teacher. It left the scooter there and ran back into the forest.

Teacher's courage praised; undergoing treatment at hospital

Staff from Nikita's school and local residents are all praising her courage. "Anything could have happened when the elephant was that angry. It was a close call, but Nikita is lucky to be alive. Even after regaining consciousness, she has not lost her spirit," the school management said. Nikita is currently recovering well at the hospital but will be kept under observation for a few more days as a precaution.

Forest Department searches for the injured elephant

As soon as they got the news, a team led by Range Forest Officer Harish Singh Bisht rushed to the spot. They have taken the broken tusk pieces into their custody. There are concerns that the wild elephant might be in severe pain or injured. Because of this, a search operation has been launched. Special high-tech cameras have been installed across the forest to track the elephant. Forest officials have stated that they will find the elephant soon and provide it with the necessary medical treatment.