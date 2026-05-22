Spacex Postpones Highly Anticipated Starship Launch
South Padre Island, United States: Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the highly anticipated launch of its upgraded Starship megarocket, calling off Thursday's test after multiple countdown stops and starts.
The company said it is now eyeing Friday for another take-off attempt of the third generation of its mammoth rocket, a trial that comes amid high stakes for the space company eyeing a blockbuster initial public offering.
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