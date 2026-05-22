Trump Says Sending 5,000 US Troops To Poland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was sending 5,000 troops to Poland, although it was not clear if he meant a planned deployment that was earlier delayed amid pressure on Europe to fend for itself.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland," Trump said on social media, adding that his decision was based on his relationship with Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki.