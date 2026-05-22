Azerbaijan Urges Integrating Sdgs Into Urban Planning And Policy Decisions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Integrating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into urban planning and policy decisions is a necessity, rather than an option, Advisor to the Minister of Economy Hasan Hasanli said at an event titled “Strategic Environmental Assessment as a tool for achieving climate targets in urban planning” as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, climate change and environmental degradation are no longer distant risks. They are structural realities that increasingly affect economic growth, social well-being, infrastructure, productivity, public health, and long-term development achievements around the world.

The adviser noted that the figures clearly show this.

"Today, 58 % of the world's population lives in cities, and this figure is projected to reach nearly 70 % by 2050. Cities are responsible for 70 % of global greenhouse gas emissions and 75 % of energy consumption. From 1970 through 2021, economic losses due to extreme weather and climate events amounted to $4.3 trillion, and this figure continues to grow. The pressure on population, the size of cities, and infrastructure will only increase," he explained.

The official emphasized that sustainable development must therefore pay equal attention to all three pillars - economic sustainability, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. These directions complement each other, and cities become key actors in the sustainable transformation towards climate resilience.

He recalled that 83% of the global SDG targets have not yet been fully implemented. Therefore, integrating the SDGs into urban planning and policy decisions is no longer an option - it's a necessity.

"Azerbaijan has submitted four Voluntary National Reports to date, aligned more than 50 state programs and strategies with the SDG targets, and formed institutional coordination mechanisms at the international level. Currently, Azerbaijan is among the top 10 countries among 193 countries that have submitted four Voluntary National Reports to the UN system, and has assumed this responsibility at the global level," he said.

Hasanli added that one of the most important points is the launch of a structured process for localizing the SDGs in cities such as Shusha and Nakhchivan.

"This translates global commitments into local results - through more inclusive urban planning, vision-based local governance, better infrastructure, enhanced climate resilience, and improved public services," added the official.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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