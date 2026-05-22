Azerbaijan Spotlights High Transformative Potential Of AI In Urban Planning

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and data-driven management also have a high transformative potential in urban planning, Advisor to the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Hasan Hasanli, said at an event titled“Strategic Environmental Assessment as a tool for achieving climate targets in urban planning” in Baku within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The advisor stressed that modern analytical tools are already strengthening climate forecasting, resource efficiency, and evidence-based decision-making.

"These approaches also include the strategic environmental assessment process, and Azerbaijan is committed to using these innovations to build smarter, more agile, and more adaptive cities of the future," he explained.

According to Hasanli, today, climate sustainability and economic sustainability have become almost the same concept.

"Sustainable cities require integrated and coordinated policies, and strategic environmental assessment provides the essential evidence base for this.

Azerbaijan is proud to co-host this event. We believe that knowledge sharing and sincere multilateral cooperation are the foundation for building sustainable, inclusive, and promising cities of the future," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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