WUF13 Hosts A Discussion On The Digital Transformation Of Historic Cities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a panel discussion takes place on“Digital Transformation in Historic Cities Smart Heritage”, Trend reports.

Participants discuss the role of digital technologies in managing historic cities, preserving cultural heritage, and improving the efficiency of urban governance.

The panel focuses on the introduction of“smart heritage” systems, optimization of tourist flows, transport mobility management, digitalization of urban services, and data-driven decision-making. Special attention is given to practical experience in managing historic areas, using the examples of Icherisheher, Shusha, and Sheki.

Speakers at the event include Rufat Mahmud, chairman of the Union of Architects and Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve“Icherisheher”; Elbay Gasimzade, chairman of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan; as well as representatives of international architectural and expert organizations.

The discussion is expected to produce proposals and recommendations aimed at developing sustainable and inclusive historic cities through modern digital solutions and cultural heritage management technologies.

In the mean time, today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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