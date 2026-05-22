Azerbaijani Karatekas Compete For Medals At Para-Karate European Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Para-Karate European Championship has started in Frankfurt, Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the championship by five athletes competing for medals across different categories under head coach Renad Aliyev.

Vidadi Khaligov and Eldar Ahmadov will compete in the K30 category, Farrukh Gaybaliyev and Aysel Ahmadli in the K10 category, and Erjan Aslan in the K22 category, all aiming to win medals.

The Para-Karate European Championship in Frankfurt is part of the 2026 European Karate Championships program and is organized under the European Karate Federation framework.

The championship features 81 athletes from 22 nations, marking the largest participation in the history of the European Championships.

The tournament will continue until May 24, 2026.