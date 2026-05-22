Ibovespa Steadies Below Gate, Real At R$5 - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|Ibovespa close
|177,649.86
|+0.17%
|Held the rebound
|Intraday range
|175,805 – 178,547
|2,742 pts
|Choppy, recovered low
|USD/BRL
|5.0050
|−0.01%
|Flat at R$5.00
|Kijun gate
|177,917
|Just above
|Close stalled below
|RSI fast / slow
|37.11 / 37.95
|Still low
|Shallow bounce
|MACD histogram
|−805
|Healing
|From −1,072
|200-DMA
|164,044
|7.7% below
|Structural floor
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market Board
B3 · São Paulo
May 22, 2026 · 05:38
+0.17% +28.84% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.06%EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.27%
Selic rate 14.50% ·Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%
Iron ore 161.91 ·
Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.79% AZZA3Mining +1.44% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Utilities +1.23% ENEV3Consumer Staples +1.11% ABEV3
Financials +0.83% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3Materials +0.14% SUZB3
Energy -0.07% PETR4, PRIO3Industrials -0.62% WEGE3, RENT3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,650
+0.17%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,384
-0.74%
S&P IPSAChile
10,600
+2.40%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,877,439
+3.19%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,650
|+0.17%
|+28.84%
|177,356
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.06%
|-11.40%
|5.00
|5.01
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|44.95
|+0.78%
|+41.57%
|44.60
|45.65
|44.50
|57,599,000
|VALE3
|82.63
|+0.77%
|+51.23%
|82.00
|82.88
|81.22
|15,096,200
|ITUB4
|40.12
|+1.13%
|+10.11%
|39.67
|40.45
|39.25
|40,855,200
|BBDC4
|17.90
|+0.22%
|+16.16%
|17.86
|18.09
|17.64
|20,319,000
|BBAS3
|20.82
|+0.58%
|-17.58%
|20.70
|21.05
|20.48
|21,622,000
|B3SA3
|17.02
|+1.37%
|+17.38%
|16.79
|17.15
|16.51
|26,351,000
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.11%
|+15.82%
|16.22
|16.55
|16.08
|20,790,100
|WEGE3
|42.47
|-0.26%
|-2.26%
|42.58
|42.85
|41.93
|3,526,500
|PRIO3
|68.00
|-0.92%
|+71.07%
|68.63
|70.43
|67.15
|11,509,100
|SUZB3
|42.26
|+0.14%
|-20.58%
|42.20
|42.58
|41.70
|3,963,000
|RENT3
|44.04
|-0.97%
|+9.12%
|44.47
|44.86
|43.24
|6,409,700
|AZZA3
|19.95
|+1.79%
|-51.85%
|19.60
|19.98
|19.20
|1,219,200
|CSNA3
|6.34
|+3.43%
|-28.84%
|6.13
|6.35
|6.07
|10,193,700
|GGBR4
|23.50
|+0.13%
|+52.01%
|23.47
|23.62
|23.11
|5,693,300
|ENEV3
|25.52
|+1.23%
|+77.96%
|25.21
|25.82
|24.48
|10,550,900
6.34
+3.43% AZZA3
19.95
+1.79% B3SA3
17.02
+1.37% ENEV3
25.52
+1.23% ITUB4
40.12
+1.13% ABEV3
16.40
+1.11% RENT3
44.04
-0.97% PRIO3
68.00
-0.92%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive - 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Friday, May 22, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Paused Local Driver: The election overhang caps the bounce
After Wednesday's sharp rebound, Thursday lacked a catalyst to push through the gate. The election file is the cap: Flávio Bolsonaro 's polling has slipped on the Vorcaro scandal and Lula has reclaimed the first-round lead, keeping the risk premium elevated. With the carry trade defensive and the real balanced at R$5.00, the index held its gains but could not extend them - the recovery real but conviction thin five months from the vote.External Trigger: The regional relief steadies
Wednesday's Iran de-escalation relief carried into Thursday but lost momentum. The global backdrop stayed supportive - yields contained, the dollar bid easing - letting the Ibovespa hold its rebound rather than give it back. But with no new external push, the session became a domestic story, and that story is the election. The Selic at 14.50% remains the carry anchor.§04 · Market Commentary
Thursday was a digestion day. The index kept Wednesday's gains, but the failure to clear the Kijun at 177,917 shows buyers are not yet in control. The 175,805 low and recovery is the telling action: dips are bought, rallies stall at resistance - a market repairing an oversold condition under a political cap, not one breaking out.
The real at R$5.00 is the cleaner gauge, front-running the equity move. Holding sub-R$5 would confirm the rebound; a break above pressures the index. RSI at 37.11 leaves room to run if the political file quiets, but election volatility can keep it pinned. The Kijun at 177,917 is the gate above; 172,650 and the 200-DMA at 164,044 are the supports below.05 Technical Snapshot Ibovespa daily, B3. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC
The Ibovespa closed at 177,649.86, just below the Kijun gate at 177,917 after dipping to 175,805 and recovering. The 179,037 band caps the upside; support sits at 172,650 and the 200-DMA at 164,044. MACD histogram −805 healed from −1,072; RSI 37.11 still low. USD/BRL held R$5.0050, its MACD turning positive and RSI at 50.75 - balanced on the level that frames the carry trade.Resistance: 177,917 (Kijun) → 179,037 → 182,743 Support: 175,805 (Thursday low) → 172,650 → 164,044 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 172,650 reopens the path toward the 200-DMA. 06 Forward Look This week · The Kijun gate A close above 177,917 confirms the rebound toward 179,037. Failure keeps the index range-bound between the gate and 172,650. This week · The real at R$5.00 The cleaner gauge. Holding sub-R$5 confirms the rebound; a break above R$5 pressures the index as the carry trade unwinds. Ongoing · Election polling Flávio Bolsonaro's slip and Lula's reclaimed lead keep the risk premium high. Each poll moves the cap on the index. June 17–18 · COPOM The Selic at 14.50% is the carry anchor. The real holding R$5 keeps the hold case; a slide complicates the path. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa only rise 0.17%? After Wednesday's 1.77% rebound, Thursday lacked a fresh catalyst. The Iran-relief tailwind lost momentum, and the session became a domestic story - the election. The index held its gains but stalled below the gate at 177,917. Why does the real at R$5.00 matter so much? The currency front-runs the equity move because the carry trade unwinds through it first. The real drifted back to R$5.0050. Holding sub-R$5 confirms the rebound; a break above pressures the Ibovespa. With the Selic at 14.50%, the real's direction is the cleaner read on the bounce. Is the oversold condition repaired? Not yet. RSI at 37.11 has barely lifted off Tuesday's 28.76 extreme - the deepest oversold of 2026. The MACD healing to −805 confirms the bearish momentum is fading, but election volatility can keep RSI pinned. Verdict
Thursday's 0.17% rise to 177,649.86 was a digestion day that held Wednesday's rebound but stalled below the Kijun gate at 177,917. The real drifted back to R$5.0050, balanced on the R$5.00 line. RSI at 37.11 has barely lifted off Tuesday's 28.76 oversold extreme - the recovery real but shallow, capped by the election overhang as Flávio Bolsonaro slips and Lula reclaims the lead. The Selic at 14.50% anchors the carry case into the June Copom.
Related: Wednesday's rebound · Tuesday's election scandal drop · Colombia's election parallel.
Gate today: Kijun 177,917. Clear = 179,037; below 172,650 = 200-DMA in play.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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