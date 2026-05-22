Ibovespa Steadies Below Gate, Real At R$5 - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 22, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 21 session Summary The Ibovespa market report for Thursday shows a 0.17% rise to 177,649.86, consolidating Wednesday's 1.77% rebound but stalling just below the moving-average gate at 177,917. The real drifted back to R$5.0050. RSI stayed low at 37.11, the bounce shallow against the election overhang. The Big Three 1.

The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 177,649.86 (+0.17%, +294.13 pts), a quiet day that held most of Wednesday's rebound. The session was choppy - a 175,805 low before recovering - but the close stalled just below the Kijun gate at 177,917, unable to clear the moving-average band that defines the next leg. 2.

The real drifted back to R$5.0050, fractionally above the R$5.00 line. Wednesday's reclaim of sub-R$5 to R$4.9951 was neither confirmed nor lost - balanced on the level that has framed the carry trade all month. With the Selic at 14.50% anchoring the carry case, the real's direction at R$5.00 is the cleaner read on whether the rebound holds. 3.

RSI stayed low at 37.11 fast, 37.95 slow - the two-day bounce has barely lifted it off Tuesday's 28.76 oversold extreme. The MACD histogram healed to −805 from −1,072. The election overhang caps conviction: Flávio Bolsonaro's polling has slipped and Lula has reclaimed the lead, keeping the risk premium elevated into the October vote. Ibovespa 177,650 +0.17% USD/BRL 5.0050 Flat at R$5 Kijun Gate 177,917 Just above RSI Fast 37.11 Still depressed 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context Ibovespa close 177,649.86 +0.17% Held the rebound Intraday range 175,805 – 178,547 2,742 pts Choppy, recovered low USD/BRL 5.0050 −0.01% Flat at R$5.00 Kijun gate 177,917 Just above Close stalled below RSI fast / slow 37.11 / 37.95 Still low Shallow bounce MACD histogram −805 Healing From −1,072 200-DMA 164,044 7.7% below Structural floor

Source: B3, ICE, Brazil Central Bank, TradingView. Snapshot: May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo

May 22, 2026 · 05:38

Ibovespa · benchmark 177,650+0.17% +28.84% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.06%

EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.27%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.79% AZZA3

Mining +1.44% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Utilities +1.23% ENEV3

Consumer Staples +1.11% ABEV3

Financials +0.83% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials +0.14% SUZB3

Energy -0.07% PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials -0.62% WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%



S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,650 +0.17% +28.84% 177,356 - - - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.06% -11.40% 5.00 5.01 5.00 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 44.95 +0.78% +41.57% 44.60 45.65 44.50 57,599,000 VALE3 82.63 +0.77% +51.23% 82.00 82.88 81.22 15,096,200 ITUB4 40.12 +1.13% +10.11% 39.67 40.45 39.25 40,855,200 BBDC4 17.90 +0.22% +16.16% 17.86 18.09 17.64 20,319,000 BBAS3 20.82 +0.58% -17.58% 20.70 21.05 20.48 21,622,000 B3SA3 17.02 +1.37% +17.38% 16.79 17.15 16.51 26,351,000 ABEV3 16.40 +1.11% +15.82% 16.22 16.55 16.08 20,790,100 WEGE3 42.47 -0.26% -2.26% 42.58 42.85 41.93 3,526,500 PRIO3 68.00 -0.92% +71.07% 68.63 70.43 67.15 11,509,100 SUZB3 42.26 +0.14% -20.58% 42.20 42.58 41.70 3,963,000 RENT3 44.04 -0.97% +9.12% 44.47 44.86 43.24 6,409,700 AZZA3 19.95 +1.79% -51.85% 19.60 19.98 19.20 1,219,200 CSNA3 6.34 +3.43% -28.84% 6.13 6.35 6.07 10,193,700 GGBR4 23.50 +0.13% +52.01% 23.47 23.62 23.11 5,693,300 ENEV3 25.52 +1.23% +77.96% 25.21 25.82 24.48 10,550,900

Largest moves today CSNA36.34+3.43% AZZA319.95+1.79% B3SA317.02+1.37% ENEV325.52+1.23% ITUB440.12+1.13% ABEV316.40+1.11% RENT344.04-0.97% PRIO368.00-0.92%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive - 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.

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03 Why It Paused Local Driver: The election overhang caps the bounce

After Wednesday's sharp rebound, Thursday lacked a catalyst to push through the gate. The election file is the cap: Flávio Bolsonaro 's polling has slipped on the Vorcaro scandal and Lula has reclaimed the first-round lead, keeping the risk premium elevated. With the carry trade defensive and the real balanced at R$5.00, the index held its gains but could not extend them - the recovery real but conviction thin five months from the vote.

External Trigger: The regional relief steadies

Wednesday's Iran de-escalation relief carried into Thursday but lost momentum. The global backdrop stayed supportive - yields contained, the dollar bid easing - letting the Ibovespa hold its rebound rather than give it back. But with no new external push, the session became a domestic story, and that story is the election. The Selic at 14.50% remains the carry anchor.

§04 · Market Commentary

Thursday was a digestion day. The index kept Wednesday's gains, but the failure to clear the Kijun at 177,917 shows buyers are not yet in control. The 175,805 low and recovery is the telling action: dips are bought, rallies stall at resistance - a market repairing an oversold condition under a political cap, not one breaking out.

The real at R$5.00 is the cleaner gauge, front-running the equity move. Holding sub-R$5 would confirm the rebound; a break above pressures the index. RSI at 37.11 leaves room to run if the political file quiets, but election volatility can keep it pinned. The Kijun at 177,917 is the gate above; 172,650 and the 200-DMA at 164,044 are the supports below.

05 Technical Snapshot

Ibovespa daily, B3. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC

USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC

The Ibovespa closed at 177,649.86, just below the Kijun gate at 177,917 after dipping to 175,805 and recovering. The 179,037 band caps the upside; support sits at 172,650 and the 200-DMA at 164,044. MACD histogram −805 healed from −1,072; RSI 37.11 still low. USD/BRL held R$5.0050, its MACD turning positive and RSI at 50.75 - balanced on the level that frames the carry trade.

Resistance: 177,917 (Kijun) → 179,037 → 182,743 Support: 175,805 (Thursday low) → 172,650 → 164,044 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 172,650 reopens the path toward the 200-DMA. 06 Forward Look This week · The Kijun gate A close above 177,917 confirms the rebound toward 179,037. Failure keeps the index range-bound between the gate and 172,650. This week · The real at R$5.00 The cleaner gauge. Holding sub-R$5 confirms the rebound; a break above R$5 pressures the index as the carry trade unwinds. Ongoing · Election polling Flávio Bolsonaro's slip and Lula's reclaimed lead keep the risk premium high. Each poll moves the cap on the index. June 17–18 · COPOM The Selic at 14.50% is the carry anchor. The real holding R$5 keeps the hold case; a slide complicates the path. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa only rise 0.17%? After Wednesday's 1.77% rebound, Thursday lacked a fresh catalyst. The Iran-relief tailwind lost momentum, and the session became a domestic story - the election. The index held its gains but stalled below the gate at 177,917. Why does the real at R$5.00 matter so much? The currency front-runs the equity move because the carry trade unwinds through it first. The real drifted back to R$5.0050. Holding sub-R$5 confirms the rebound; a break above pressures the Ibovespa. With the Selic at 14.50%, the real's direction is the cleaner read on the bounce. Is the oversold condition repaired? Not yet. RSI at 37.11 has barely lifted off Tuesday's 28.76 extreme - the deepest oversold of 2026. The MACD healing to −805 confirms the bearish momentum is fading, but election volatility can keep RSI pinned. Verdict

Thursday's 0.17% rise to 177,649.86 was a digestion day that held Wednesday's rebound but stalled below the Kijun gate at 177,917. The real drifted back to R$5.0050, balanced on the R$5.00 line. RSI at 37.11 has barely lifted off Tuesday's 28.76 oversold extreme - the recovery real but shallow, capped by the election overhang as Flávio Bolsonaro slips and Lula reclaims the lead. The Selic at 14.50% anchors the carry case into the June Copom.

Related: Wednesday's rebound · Tuesday's election scandal drop · Colombia's election parallel.

Gate today: Kijun 177,917. Clear = 179,037; below 172,650 = 200-DMA in play.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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