COLCAP Bounces 0.6% But Stays Pinned - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|COLCAP close
|2,101.35
|+0.55%
|Clawed back Wednesday
|Intraday range
|2,085 – 2,111
|26 pts
|Dipped then recovered
|Kijun / cloud floor
|2,102.01
|At the line
|Close right at it
|RSI fast / slow
|35.72 / 37.95
|Near oversold
|Barely lifted
|MACD histogram
|−2.94
|Healing
|From −4.85
|200-DMA
|2,040.82
|2.9% below
|Structural floor
|Days to vote
|9
|May 31
|First round
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market Board
BVC · Bogotá
May 22, 2026 · 05:56
-0.22% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05
Market breadth · 9 names 89% advancing8 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,682 -1.16%Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%
WTI crude 98.47 +2.20%
Sector heatmap · average move today Other +2.60% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPERFinancials +1.71% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Energy +1.02% ECOPETROLIndustrials +0.78% TECNOGLASS
Mining -0.68% BUENAVENTURA
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,650
+0.17%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,384
-0.74%
S&P IPSAChile
10,600
+2.40%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,877,439
+3.19%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,118
|-0.22%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|USD/COP
|3,682
|-1.16%
|-11.73%
|3,725
|3,685
|3,681
|-
|BRENT
|105.37
|+2.72%
|+63.52%
|102.58
|105.84
|103.77
|4,892
|WTI
|98.47
|+2.20%
|+60.90%
|96.35
|98.93
|96.92
|29,207
|ECOPETROL
|13.86
|+1.02%
|+63.64%
|13.72
|14.03
|13.54
|2,487,397
|BANCOLOMBIA
|66.32
|+1.19%
|+63.63%
|65.54
|67.23
|65.03
|272,564
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.26
|+0.71%
|+55.47%
|4.23
|4.29
|4.16
|243,139
|TECNOGLASS
|41.20
|+0.78%
|-51.36%
|40.88
|41.49
|39.41
|317,037
|CREDICORP
|344.00
|+3.22%
|+68.28%
|333.27
|345.77
|328.91
|528,991
|BUENAVENTURA
|33.66
|-0.68%
|+131.37%
|33.89
|34.54
|33.13
|573,991
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|179.12
|+2.89%
|+105.33%
|174.09
|181.83
|172.00
|1,338,463
344.00
+3.22% SOUTHERN COPPER
179.12
+2.89% BRENT
105.37
+2.72% WTI
98.47
+2.20% BANCOLOMBIA
66.32
+1.19% USD/COP
3,682
-1.16% ECOPETROL
13.86
+1.02% TECNOGLASS
41.20
+0.78%
The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.22%, with breadth positive - 8 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Mining lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Argentina Stock Market Surges 3.2% to Lead Latin America in a Breakout Read → 03 Why It Bounced Local Driver: A technical bounce under the political cap
Thursday's recovery was technical, not a shift in the story. After Wednesday's decoupling drop left the index near oversold, a modest bounce back to 2,102 is the mean-reversion an extended market produces. But RSI staying pinned at 35.72 is the tell: the election overhang caps every rally. With 9 days to the vote, no poll has shifted the math - Cepeda leads but cannot win outright, and the runoff stays the base case.External Trigger: A quiet regional tape
The regional backdrop was calm Thursday after Wednesday's Iran-relief surge - Brazil consolidated at +0.17%. That neutral tape let Colombia trade its own technicals rather than fight a regional move. But the peso remains the cleaner read: among the world's most devalued, with the BBVA short-COP call live and Credicorp framing a 2022-style binary into the vote.§04 · Market Commentary
The pattern is the message. COLCAP has spent the week oscillating around 2,100 - down 0.96% Wednesday, up 0.55% Thursday - RSI pinned near oversold. A holding pattern, neither breaking down toward the 200-DMA nor mounting a real recovery, because the binary that matters is 9 days away and unresolved. Every bounce is sold into the uncertainty; every dip finds buyers at the floor.
The setup into May 31 is pure event risk. A Cepeda surge toward 50% would be the bear case, opening the 200-DMA at 2,040; a confirmed runoff favoring the anti-Petro arithmetic is the relief scenario that could lift the index toward the 2,119 band. The next nine sessions are polling-driven.05 Technical Snapshot MSCI COLCAP daily, BVC. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC
COLCAP closed at 2,101.35, back at the Kijun cluster near 2,102 after dipping to 2,085 and recovering. The 200-DMA at 2,040.82 is the 2.9% structural floor; the 2,119 band and the 50-DMA near 2,153 cap the recovery. MACD histogram −2.94 healed from −4.85. RSI fast 35.72, slow 37.95 - still near the oversold lows.Resistance: 2,119 → 2,153 (50-DMA) → 2,170 Support: 2,093 → 2,085 (Thursday low) → 2,041 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 2,041 breaks the 200-DMA and the long-term uptrend. 06 Forward Look This week · Final polls The last surveys before May 31. A right consolidation lifts the index toward the Kijun; a Cepeda move toward 50% reopens 2,041. May 31 · First round (9 days) Binary. Cepeda above 50% = outright win, COLCAP tests 2,041. A fragmented result forcing a June 21 runoff favors anti-Petro arithmetic. This week · The peso Among the world's most devalued. The BBVA short-COP call is live and Credicorp frames a 2022-style binary. June 21 · Runoff If triggered, the matchup against Cepeda sets the post-election repricing of the S&P BB- discount. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP bounce Thursday? A technical bounce, not a shift in the story. After Wednesday's decoupling drop left the index near oversold, a modest +0.55% recovery to 2,102 is the mean-reversion an extended market produces. But RSI staying pinned at 35.72 shows the election overhang still caps every rally with 9 days to the vote. Why does RSI stay near oversold despite the bounce? Because the recovery is shallow. RSI at 35.72 has barely lifted off the lows, the index oscillating around 2,100 rather than building a base - a holding pattern under a binary it cannot price until May 31. The MACD healing to −2.94 shows selling easing, but conviction stays absent. What happens on May 31? It is the binary. Cepeda leads at 35–44% but no poll shows him above 50%, so an outright win is the low-probability bear case that would test the 200-DMA at 2,040. The base case is a June 21 runoff, the conservative vote split between De la Espriella and Valencia. Verdict
Thursday's 0.55% bounce to 2,101.35 clawed back most of Wednesday's drop and returned the index to the cloud floor near 2,102, but RSI stayed pinned at 35.72 - the recovery shallow under the election binary. COLCAP has spent the week oscillating around 2,100, neither breaking down nor recovering, because the May 31 first round is 9 days out. Cepeda leads but cannot cross 50%, keeping the runoff the base case. The 200-DMA at 2,040 is the structural floor; the peso carries the cleaner signal.
Related: Wednesday's decoupling drop · Brazil's consolidation · Three-way race deep analysis.
Binary in 9 days: cloud floor 2,102. Hold = polling-driven; break = 200-DMA at 2,041 in play.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading
Read More from The Rio Times
- Violence Jolts Colombia Vote as Cepeda Leads the Final Stretch Colombia and Bolivia Expel Diplomats as Petro-Paz Feud Erupts Colombia and Bolivia Expel Diplomats as Petro-Paz Feud Erupts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment