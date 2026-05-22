COLCAP Bounces 0.6% But Stays Pinned - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 22, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 21 session Summary COLCAP Colombia today reflects Thursday's 0.55% rise to 2,101.35, clawing back most of Wednesday's drop. The bounce returned the index to the cloud floor near 2,102 but RSI stayed depressed at 35.72, the recovery shallow under the election binary, 9 days out. The Big Three 1.

COLCAP closed Thursday at 2,101.35 (+0.55%, +11.59 pts), recovering most of Wednesday's 0.96% drop. The session dipped to 2,085 before closing back at the Kijun cluster near 2,102 - orderly but unconvincing, oscillating around the cloud floor rather than building a base. 2.

RSI stayed pinned near oversold at 35.72 fast, 37.95 slow - the bounce barely lifted it, the signature of a market the election overhang holds down. The MACD histogram healed to −2.94 from −4.85. With the first round 9 days out, the political binary remains the dominant variable. 3.

The election math is unchanged. Cepeda (Petro continuity) leads at 35–44% but cannot cross 50%; the conservative vote stays split between De la Espriella and Valencia, keeping a June 21 runoff the base case. The 200-DMA at 2,040.82 is the 2.9% structural floor; BanRep at 11.25% and the BBVA short-COP call frame the peso tail. COLCAP Close 2,101.35 +0.55% Election 9 days May 31 first round 200-DMA 2,040.82 2.9% below RSI Fast 35.72 Near oversold 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context COLCAP close 2,101.35 +0.55% Clawed back Wednesday Intraday range 2,085 – 2,111 26 pts Dipped then recovered Kijun / cloud floor 2,102.01 At the line Close right at it RSI fast / slow 35.72 / 37.95 Near oversold Barely lifted MACD histogram −2.94 Healing From −4.85 200-DMA 2,040.82 2.9% below Structural floor Days to vote 9 May 31 First round

Source: BVC, BanRep, Polymarket, TradingView. Snapshot: May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia - Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá

May 22, 2026 · 05:56

MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,118-0.22% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05

Market breadth · 9 names 89% advancing

8 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,682 -1.16%

Brent crude 105.37 +2.72%

WTI crude 98.47 +2.20%

Sector heatmap · average move today Other +2.60% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER

Financials +1.71% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP

Energy +1.02% ECOPETROL

Industrials +0.78% TECNOGLASS

Mining -0.68% BUENAVENTURA

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%



S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,682 -1.16% -11.73% 3,725 3,685 3,681 - BRENT 105.37 +2.72% +63.52% 102.58 105.84 103.77 4,892 WTI 98.47 +2.20% +60.90% 96.35 98.93 96.92 29,207 ECOPETROL 13.86 +1.02% +63.64% 13.72 14.03 13.54 2,487,397 BANCOLOMBIA 66.32 +1.19% +63.63% 65.54 67.23 65.03 272,564 GRUPO AVAL 4.26 +0.71% +55.47% 4.23 4.29 4.16 243,139 TECNOGLASS 41.20 +0.78% -51.36% 40.88 41.49 39.41 317,037 CREDICORP 344.00 +3.22% +68.28% 333.27 345.77 328.91 528,991 BUENAVENTURA 33.66 -0.68% +131.37% 33.89 34.54 33.13 573,991 SOUTHERN COPPER 179.12 +2.89% +105.33% 174.09 181.83 172.00 1,338,463

Largest moves today CREDICORP344.00+3.22% SOUTHERN COPPER179.12+2.89% BRENT105.37+2.72% WTI98.47+2.20% BANCOLOMBIA66.32+1.19% USD/COP3,682-1.16% ECOPETROL13.86+1.02% TECNOGLASS41.20+0.78%

The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.22%, with breadth positive - 8 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Mining lagged.

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03 Why It Bounced Local Driver: A technical bounce under the political cap

Thursday's recovery was technical, not a shift in the story. After Wednesday's decoupling drop left the index near oversold, a modest bounce back to 2,102 is the mean-reversion an extended market produces. But RSI staying pinned at 35.72 is the tell: the election overhang caps every rally. With 9 days to the vote, no poll has shifted the math - Cepeda leads but cannot win outright, and the runoff stays the base case.

External Trigger: A quiet regional tape

The regional backdrop was calm Thursday after Wednesday's Iran-relief surge - Brazil consolidated at +0.17%. That neutral tape let Colombia trade its own technicals rather than fight a regional move. But the peso remains the cleaner read: among the world's most devalued, with the BBVA short-COP call live and Credicorp framing a 2022-style binary into the vote.

§04 · Market Commentary

The pattern is the message. COLCAP has spent the week oscillating around 2,100 - down 0.96% Wednesday, up 0.55% Thursday - RSI pinned near oversold. A holding pattern, neither breaking down toward the 200-DMA nor mounting a real recovery, because the binary that matters is 9 days away and unresolved. Every bounce is sold into the uncertainty; every dip finds buyers at the floor.

The setup into May 31 is pure event risk. A Cepeda surge toward 50% would be the bear case, opening the 200-DMA at 2,040; a confirmed runoff favoring the anti-Petro arithmetic is the relief scenario that could lift the index toward the 2,119 band. The next nine sessions are polling-driven.

05 Technical Snapshot

MSCI COLCAP daily, BVC. TradingView · May 22, 2026 06:42 UTC

COLCAP closed at 2,101.35, back at the Kijun cluster near 2,102 after dipping to 2,085 and recovering. The 200-DMA at 2,040.82 is the 2.9% structural floor; the 2,119 band and the 50-DMA near 2,153 cap the recovery. MACD histogram −2.94 healed from −4.85. RSI fast 35.72, slow 37.95 - still near the oversold lows.

Resistance: 2,119 → 2,153 (50-DMA) → 2,170 Support: 2,093 → 2,085 (Thursday low) → 2,041 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 2,041 breaks the 200-DMA and the long-term uptrend. 06 Forward Look This week · Final polls The last surveys before May 31. A right consolidation lifts the index toward the Kijun; a Cepeda move toward 50% reopens 2,041. May 31 · First round (9 days) Binary. Cepeda above 50% = outright win, COLCAP tests 2,041. A fragmented result forcing a June 21 runoff favors anti-Petro arithmetic. This week · The peso Among the world's most devalued. The BBVA short-COP call is live and Credicorp frames a 2022-style binary. June 21 · Runoff If triggered, the matchup against Cepeda sets the post-election repricing of the S&P BB- discount. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP bounce Thursday? A technical bounce, not a shift in the story. After Wednesday's decoupling drop left the index near oversold, a modest +0.55% recovery to 2,102 is the mean-reversion an extended market produces. But RSI staying pinned at 35.72 shows the election overhang still caps every rally with 9 days to the vote. Why does RSI stay near oversold despite the bounce? Because the recovery is shallow. RSI at 35.72 has barely lifted off the lows, the index oscillating around 2,100 rather than building a base - a holding pattern under a binary it cannot price until May 31. The MACD healing to −2.94 shows selling easing, but conviction stays absent. What happens on May 31? It is the binary. Cepeda leads at 35–44% but no poll shows him above 50%, so an outright win is the low-probability bear case that would test the 200-DMA at 2,040. The base case is a June 21 runoff, the conservative vote split between De la Espriella and Valencia. Verdict

Thursday's 0.55% bounce to 2,101.35 clawed back most of Wednesday's drop and returned the index to the cloud floor near 2,102, but RSI stayed pinned at 35.72 - the recovery shallow under the election binary. COLCAP has spent the week oscillating around 2,100, neither breaking down nor recovering, because the May 31 first round is 9 days out. Cepeda leads but cannot cross 50%, keeping the runoff the base case. The 200-DMA at 2,040 is the structural floor; the peso carries the cleaner signal.

Related: Wednesday's decoupling drop · Brazil's consolidation · Three-way race deep analysis.

Binary in 9 days: cloud floor 2,102. Hold = polling-driven; break = 200-DMA at 2,041 in play.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading

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