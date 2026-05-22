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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Rs 30,000 Reward Announced For Absconding Husband Samarth Singh


2026-05-22 05:00:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bhopal Police have increased the reward to Rs 30,000 and issued a Lookout Circular for Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh. Six teams are actively searching for the accused. Police appeal to the public to share any documents or videos related to the case.

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AsiaNet News

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