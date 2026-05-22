No Fuel Shortage In Maharashtra Avoid Panic Buying: Minister Bhujbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) In the wake of widespread rumours regarding a potential fuel crisis, Maharashtra's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Friday assured the people that the state has an ample supply of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to the media, he urged citizens to refrain from panic buying and unnecessary hoarding.

The Minister revealed that panic-driven purchasing has led to an unusual surge in demand, with petrol and diesel sales spiking by 20 per cent higher than average in May.

"The Central government, state administration, and the Prime Minister are fully capable of ensuring a steady and sufficient supply of fuel for every citizen. There is absolutely no need to create stock or hoard fuel out of fear or based on baseless rumours," Minister Bhujbal stated.

To dispel public anxiety, the Minister presented fuel sales data from various districts across Maharashtra over the past few days, proving that supply chains remain functional. He appealed to citizens to maintain patience, purchase fuel only as per their immediate requirements, and cooperate with the local administration.

Minister Bhujbal's appeal comes amid the ongoing international conflict and geopolitical tensions, which have caused fluctuations in global crude oil prices, triggering anxiety about domestic supply stability.

Rumours of an impending fuel shortage spread rapidly across social media, leading to long queues at petrol pumps. This sudden, artificial spike in demand stretched local logistics thin, temporarily drying out some fuel stations and making the "shortage" appear real to the public.

By releasing official data and assuring the public of adequate reserves, Minister Bhujbal said the government aims to restore normalcy, stabilise daily consumption rates, and prevent artificial inflation or black-marketing of fuel.

Earlier, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd thru State Level Coordinator (Oil Industry), Maharashtra, Mihir Joshi, on Wednesday assured the public that the availability of essential petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), remains normal and uninterrupted across Maharashtra.

The overall supply position in Maharashtra continues to remain stable and adequate, with all supply channels comprising terminals, depots, LPG bottling plants and retail outlets functioning efficiently. Fuel stocks are being continuously monitored, and replenishment activities are progressing seamlessly across all locations without any restrictions, in line with prescribed safety and operational norms, said the release.