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Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers Returns To Tiruppur With An Exclusive Jwellery Exhibition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tiruppur, 22nd May 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand is back in Tiruppur with an exclusive exhibition from 23rd to 25th May 2026 at RK Residency, Label Hall, Ground floor, 391, Avinashi Road. Jewellery enthusiasts and patrons will get an opportunity to discover and shop from an exquisite selection of gold, diamond, and solitaire jewellery curated specially for the occasion.
Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“At VBJ, every exhibition is an opportunity to connect closely with our customers and bring our craftsmanship to newer audiences. Tiruppur has always shown a deep appreciation for jewellery rooted in heritage while embracing contemporary elegance. We are delighted to return with a thoughtfully curated collection that celebrates tradition and timeless design.”
The exhibition will feature a wide range of VBJ's signature creations including bridal gold & diamond jewellery, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, chains, gemstones and solitaires, crafted with precision and attention to detail. The offering promises an immersive jewellery experience for customers looking for heirloom-worthy pieces for weddings, festive occasions and everyday luxury.
Commenting on the showcase, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Our endeavour has always been to create jewellery that resonates across generations while staying relevant to evolving tastes. Through this exhibition, we look forward to presenting collections that blend timeless artistry with modern sensibilities, offering buyers in Tiruppur a truly elevated jewellery experience.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing this legacy, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100ft Road.
The exhibition will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM on all three days. VBJ invites jewellery connoisseurs, families, and patrons to explore an exceptional line-up of designs that reflect the brand's legacy of trust, quality, and craftsmanship.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“At VBJ, every exhibition is an opportunity to connect closely with our customers and bring our craftsmanship to newer audiences. Tiruppur has always shown a deep appreciation for jewellery rooted in heritage while embracing contemporary elegance. We are delighted to return with a thoughtfully curated collection that celebrates tradition and timeless design.”
The exhibition will feature a wide range of VBJ's signature creations including bridal gold & diamond jewellery, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, chains, gemstones and solitaires, crafted with precision and attention to detail. The offering promises an immersive jewellery experience for customers looking for heirloom-worthy pieces for weddings, festive occasions and everyday luxury.
Commenting on the showcase, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“Our endeavour has always been to create jewellery that resonates across generations while staying relevant to evolving tastes. Through this exhibition, we look forward to presenting collections that blend timeless artistry with modern sensibilities, offering buyers in Tiruppur a truly elevated jewellery experience.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing this legacy, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100ft Road.
The exhibition will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM on all three days. VBJ invites jewellery connoisseurs, families, and patrons to explore an exceptional line-up of designs that reflect the brand's legacy of trust, quality, and craftsmanship.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
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