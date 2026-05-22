Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Conduct Active Bilateral And Int'l Cooperation - Official
He noted that the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation plays an important role in developing economic dialogue. Its eighth meeting served as a platform for discussing the current state of cooperation and identifying future steps.
According to him, the parties are considering expanding cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, digital technologies, and the development of small and medium-sized businesses. He described these areas as complementary and promising for a long-term partnership.
Alakbarov also emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation, including agricultural processing, the development of industrial parks, and the potential of free economic zones.
The official paid special attention to Azerbaijan's investment policy, including the development of logistics infrastructure, a free economic zone near the Baku International Seaport, and projects to restore liberated territories, where investors are offered tax breaks and simplified operating conditions.--
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