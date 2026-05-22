Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Strengthen Export And Investment Ties - AZPROMO

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Tajikistan continue to develop economic cooperation, strengthening export and investment ties and expanding interaction between the business structures of the two countries, Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev said at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is coordinated through intergovernmental mechanisms, which play an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

Abdullayev stressed that the parties already have positive experience implementing joint initiatives and continue to expand cooperation formats aimed at creating new business opportunities.

The head of AZPROMO announced that the agency supports exporters through a range of tools, including export missions, participation in international exhibitions, national brand promotion, market research, and assistance in obtaining international certifications.

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