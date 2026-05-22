Azerbaijani Official Warns Of Prolonged Mine Threat In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The mine threat in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur will remain one of the main challenges of the region for many years, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the event "From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Development in Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories" held within the framework of WUF13.

He noted that the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts are extensively contaminated with mines due to their location along the line of contact, which had existed for 30 years.

"In order to start the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction, demining work should have been carried out first. In the past five years, about 60% of the Aghdam district, 78% of the Fuzuli district, and 16% of the Khojavand district have been cleared of mines," he pointed out.

Huseynov stressed that despite the results achieved, the mine problem hasn't yet been completely eliminated.

"This is a fundamental problem and will continue to exist in the coming years. We must take this reality into account, pay special attention to security issues, and keep the protection of human lives as a top priority," he added.

The special representative also noted that demining work is one of the main conditions for the restoration of settlements, the return of people to their native lands, and the resumption of economic activity.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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