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Police Officer Martyred In Suspected Targeted Attack In Khyber's Bara

Police Officer Martyred In Suspected Targeted Attack In Khyber's Bara


2026-05-22 04:36:58
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A police officer was martyred after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Kalinga Bypass area of Bara tehsil in Khyber District.

According to sources, the martyred officer was identified as Akakhel Shah, son of Fazal Karim, who reportedly belonged to the Akakhel tribe.

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Initial police reports suggest that armed men allegedly targeted police officer Akakhel Shah in a targeted killing, resulting in his martyrdom on the spot.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

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Tribal News Network

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