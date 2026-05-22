Culture Minister Honors Prominent Cultural Figures On Anniversary Occasion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with a group of prominent cultural figures celebrating milestone anniversaries and presented them with honorary awards and letters of appreciation, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting, held at the Culture Ministry, was attended by People's Artists, conductor Aghaverdi Pashayev, mugham singer Zumrud Mammadova, garmon performer Anvar Sadiqov, actresses Maleyka Asadova and Shukufa Musayeva, People's Artist and painter Huseyn Hagverdiyev, as well as renowned poet and composer Khanim Garayeva (Ismayilgizi).

Congratulating the cultural figures on their anniversaries, Adil Karimli highlighted the importance that National Leader Heydar Aliyev attached to culture and literature, noting that this tradition is being continued by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The minister emphasized that artists and cultural contributors in Azerbaijan continue to receive state support through awards, scholarships, and recognition, which positively contribute to the development of the country's cultural life.

During the event, the юбиляры were presented with honorary diplomas and letters of appreciation from the Culture Ministry. The participants also shared their views on the development of culture and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

The meeting concluded with a commemorative group photograph.