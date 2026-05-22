Thomas Hardy's Timeless Quote Explains The Human Struggle With Change: 'Time Changes Everything Except...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Change arrives quietly in everyday life. A classroom once filled with laughter becomes a memory after graduation. Childhood streets begin to look smaller with age. Friendships fade, routines shift, and people slowly grow into different versions of themselves. Even when change is expected, it rarely feels easy.

The quote

British novelist and poet Thomas Hardy captured this deeply human experience when he wrote,“Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.”

In a fast-moving world where life constantly evolves, Hardy's words remain a powerful reflection on n the emotional struggle of letting go and learning to move forward.

| How reading different books helps people think beyond trends and social media

No matter how much we grow, how old we become, or how many experiences we face, there is always a part of us that struggles to fully accept change; somewhere we linger in our past instead of adapting. Life keeps moving forward, but the human heart often takes time to catch up.

From childhood to adulthood, everything around us evolves. Friends move away, schools end, careers begin, and people grow older. Even the smallest parts of life slowly transform with time. A favourite place may no longer look the same, old habits disappear, and people we once spent every day with become distant memories. We understand that change is constant, yet whenever it arrives, it still surprises us emotionally.

A student who eagerly awaits finishing school often becomes emotional on the final farewell day. Someone who dreams of getting a job may later miss the peaceful days of college or hostel life. Children wish to grow up quickly, while adults often long to return to childhood. This happens because the human mind understands change logically, but the heart experiences it differently.

| Quote of the day by Muhammad Ali on importance of time

Deep inside, people become attached to moments, routines, and relationships. When those things change, it creates an emotional shock, even when the change was expected. Sometimes, people struggle so much between old habits and new realities that they feel disconnected from themselves. A calm person may suddenly feel overwhelmed by chaos and uncertainty.

Sometimes change brings happiness. A new opportunity, personal growth, or a better future can transform life positively. Yet even positive change can feel unfamiliar in the beginning. Moving to a new city, starting a new job, or entering a new phase of life often brings excitement mixed with fear. Human beings naturally seek comfort in familiarity, which is why change can feel emotionally confusing.

At the same time, difficult changes often teach the most valuable lessons. Losing friendships, facing failures, dealing with pressure, or watching life take unexpected turns can make people stronger and wiser. Over time, many realise that change is not meant to destroy them. Instead, it shapes them into stronger versions of themselves. Slowly, pain turns into understanding, and acceptance brings peace.

| Quote of the Day by James Baldwin: 'Not everything that is faced...'

Thomas Hardy's quote reminds us that no matter how experienced people become, they will always remain emotional human beings. There will always be a small part inside us that pauses in surprise when life suddenly changes direction. Perhaps that vulnerability is what makes life meaningful. If people stopped feeling emotional or connected to memories and relationships, life would lose much of its depth.

The best way to face change is not to fear it, but to welcome it with courage. Every stage of life carries its own beauty, lessons, and memories. Time may change people, places, and situations, but it also reveals inner strength that often remains hidden during comfortable times.

Change is not the enemy of life. It is the process through which life continues to move forward.