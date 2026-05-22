Latin American Pulse - May 22, 2026 - Rio Times

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PDF Edition Friday's Latin American Pulse opens with Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz turning his cabinet promise into action - swearing in a new labour minister, opening a humanitarian corridor and vowing to serve“five years” as Washington backs him against an alleged coup - the Colombia–Bolivia rupture hardening as Gustavo Petro says La Paz is“passing into extremism,” a fresh Invamer poll reshaping Colombia's race nine days out, a Vale–BNDES critical-minerals fund opening in Brazil, Havana branding the Raúl Castro indictment“fraudulent,” and Meta's job cuts reaching Brazil. Today's intelligence brief tracks six institutional decisions inside the same 24 hours. 01 · Bolivia - Paz Swaps Labour Minister and Opens a Humanitarian Corridor Volatile The Latin American Pulse leads in Bolivia, where President Rodrigo Paz turned Wednesday's cabinet promise into action, swearing in aymara constitutional lawyer Williams Bascopé as labour minister after Edgar Morales - long attacked by the unions - resigned“to pacify the country.” Police cleared a central La Paz route without incident as the government opened a humanitarian corridor for medical oxygen, food and fuel; a child died when an ambulance was diverted around blockades, the fourth death of the conflict. Industry losses topped $600m. Paz vowed to stay“five years to reorder the country,” with US backing from Marco Rubio against the alleged coup. 02 · Colombia & Bolivia - Rupture Hardens as Petro Says La Paz“Passing to Extremism” Bearish The Colombia–Bolivia diplomatic crisis hardened a day after both capitals expelled ambassadors. Reacting to the expulsion of his envoy Elizabeth García - declared persona non grata for“direct interference” - Gustavo Petro told Caracol Radio that Bolivia is“passing into extremism,” doubling down on his framing of the protests as a“popular uprising.” Paz called the remarks“an attack on democracy” and rejected Bogotá's mediation offer. The rupture maps the regional ideological split: Paz's US-and-Israel-aligned centre-right against Petro, a leading figure of the Latin American left close to fugitive ex-president Evo Morales, whose circle La Paz blames for the unrest. Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America - Cross-Market Board Regional

May 22, 2026 · 05:22 Ibovespa · benchmark 177,650

+0.17% +28.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 60% advancing 3 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.06% USD / MXN 17.33 +0.14% USD / CLP 899.00 +0.07% USD / COP 3,682 -1.16% USD / ARS 1,390 -0.55% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,650

+0.17%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,384

-0.74%

S&P IPSAChile

10,600

+2.40%

S&P MERVALArgentina

2,877,439

+3.19%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,650 +0.17% +28.84% 177,356 - - - IPSA 10,600 +2.40% - 10,351 - - - IPC MEX 68,384 -0.74% +16.76% 68,894 - - - MERVAL 2,877,439 +3.19% +24.05% 2,788,517 - - - COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.06% -11.40% 5.00 5.01 5.00 - EUR/BRL 5.81 -0.27% -9.15% 5.82 5.81 5.81 - USD/MXN 17.33 +0.14% -10.52% 17.31 17.33 17.29 - USD/CLP 899.00 +0.07% -4.69% 898.34 902.87 893.75 - USD/COP 3,682 -1.16% -11.73% 3,725 3,685 3,681 - USD/PEN 3.41 -0.06% -7.36% 3.41 3.41 3.41 - USD/ARS 1,390 -0.55% +21.09% 1,397 1,390 1,390 - USD/UYU 40.02 +0.53% -2.67% 39.80 40.02 40.02 - USD/PYG 6,151 +2.28% -21.85% 6,014 6,151 6,151 - USD/BOB 6.86 +1.79% +1.91% 6.74 6.86 6.86 - USD/DOP 58.79 +0.32% +0.07% 58.60 58.86 58.79 - USD/CRC 449.53 +2.06% -9.08% 440.46 449.53 449.53 -

Largest moves today MERVAL2,877,439+3.19% IPSA10,600+2.40% USD/PYG6,151+2.28% USD/CRC449.53+2.06% USD/BOB6.86+1.79% USD/COP3,682-1.16% IPC MEX68,384-0.74% USD/ARS1,390-0.55%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive - 3 of 5 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 21 May 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, May 21, 2026

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03 · Colombia - New Poll Reshapes the Race as De la Espriella's Candidacy Is Cleared Neutral

A fresh Invamer/Guarumo poll reshaped Colombia's contest nine days before the May 31 first round: Iván Cepeda leads at 37.1%, but he also tops the“would never vote for” list at 42.9%, and the survey shows Abelardo de la Espriella - and even Paloma Valencia - beating him in a runoff. Petro's approval holds at 45.8%. Separately, the CNE closed the investigation seeking to annul De la Espriella's candidacy over disputed signatures, leaving his bid firm before his May 24 Medellín close. The race is now a contest between Cepeda's first-round lead and his runoff ceiling.

04 · Brazil - Vale and BNDES Open a Critical-Minerals Fund as Copasa Bids Launch Bullish

A Vale- and BNDES -anchored critical-minerals fund opened a raise of up to R$1bn ($200m) for Brazilian rare earths, nickel and lithium, positioning the country in the global scramble for the inputs the AI and energy-transition buildout demands. The launch aligns with Brazil's bid to convert its mineral endowment into strategic leverage. Separately, Minas Gerais opened bids for a reference investor to take control of water utility Copasa in a privatization worth up to R$10bn ($2.0bn), after São Paulo's privatised Sabesp stepped aside. The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 177,649.86, up 0.17%, holding near its range top.

05 · Cuba - Havana Brands the Raúl Castro Indictment“Fraudulent” Bearish

Cuba pushed back hard against the US murder indictment of Raúl Castro over the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown, with vice-foreign minister Carlos Fernández Cossío calling the charge“fraudulent” and Havana condemning it“in the strongest terms.” The response escalates a diplomatic freeze already deepened by the post-Maduro oil blockade and a persistent energy collapse, with the Rubio sanctions package against the military conglomerate GAESA tightening June 5. The charge is largely symbolic - Castro is 94 and beyond US reach - but Havana's formal rejection signals the regime will contest Washington's pursuit of its historic leadership.

06 · Brazil - Meta's 8,000 Job Cuts Reach Its Brazil Operation Volatile

Meta began cutting 8,000 jobs worldwide to fund its AI buildout, and the layoffs reached its Brazil operation across tech and support roles - landing the same week Lula's decrees made platforms liable for criminal content without a court order, compounding the regulatory and cost pressure on the platform's largest Latin American market. Separately, builder Andrade Gutierrez filed a second debt restructuring in three years covering R$11.6bn ($2.3bn), as high rates and stalled projects strained one of Brazil's largest contractors. The real held just above 5.00, with USD/BRL closing Thursday at 5.0050.

The Read

Friday is a story of one government working its survival in real time. Paz did not just promise a reshuffle - he executed one, swapping the union-loathed labour minister for an aymara dialogue figure, opening a humanitarian corridor and clearing a route, all under the cover of an explicit US guarantee. That is a government betting it can outlast the street. The Colombia rupture, now escalating to Petro's“extremism” language, is the regional left answering the US-aligned right in real time. Colombia's own race tightened on a poll showing the front-runner's ceiling. Brazil's critical-minerals fund is the quiet structural play, while Cuba's pushback shows the diplomatic freeze is now two-way.

Fri–Sat May 22–23 · Bolivia - whether the COB re-engages the new labour minister; humanitarian-corridor hold Sat May 23 · Colombia - De la Espriella's path to a Medellín close before the May 24 campaign deadline Sun May 24 · Colombia campaign closes; Ecuador Noboa first anniversary opens the revocatoria window; Peru technical-team debate Sun May 31 · Colombia first round (Cepeda–De la Espriella–Valencia) under ELN ceasefire; Peru presidential debate, Lima Mon Jun 1 · Chile - Kast's first Cuenta Pública after the reconstruction-law win Thu Jun 5 · Rubio sanctions against Cuba's GAESA tighten Wed–Thu Jun 17–18 · Brazil Copom decision on the 14.50% Selic

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on Bolivia's shift from defiance to active crisis-management, and whether a reshuffle plus a US backstop can do what force could not. The Deep Dive maps three paths through the Bolivian crisis with the cabinet move and humanitarian corridor now inside the frame. The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies on five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section holds the Chilean-equity and MERVAL calls, refreshes the Andean lithium watch on the Bolivian arc, and reads the Colombian first-round binary against the new poll.

FAQ

What changed in Bolivia overnight?

Paz converted Wednesday's vague cabinet pledge into a concrete first move, swearing in aymara constitutional lawyer Williams Bascopé as labour minister after Edgar Morales - the union-targeted incumbent - resigned to“pacify the country.” Bascopé's explicit mandate is to re-open dialogue with the COB, whose leader Mario Argollo remains in hiding under an arrest order. The government also opened a humanitarian corridor and cleared a central La Paz route after a child died when an ambulance was diverted around blockades, the fourth death of the conflict. Paz vowed to serve“five years,” signalling he reads the US guarantee as room to manage rather than concede.

Why does the Colombia–Bolivia rupture keep escalating?

It is the regional left-right fault line breaking into open conflict. Petro, a leading voice of the Latin American left close to Evo Morales, framed Bolivia's protests as a“popular uprising”; after La Paz expelled his ambassador for“interference,” he escalated to saying Bolivia is“passing into extremism.” Paz, a US-aligned centre-right president, called the remarks an attack on democracy and rejected mediation. The exchange signals the bloc's ideological poles will keep spending bilateral relations on each other's domestic crises - a dynamic that recurs through the Colombian and Peruvian votes.

What does the new poll mean for Colombia's election?

The Invamer/Guarumo survey captures the central tension of the race: Cepeda leads the first round at 37.1% but carries the highest“would never vote for” negative at 42.9%, meaning his first-round strength may not survive a runoff, where the poll shows De la Espriella or even Valencia beating him. With the CNE clearing De la Espriella's candidacy of the annulment challenge, the right's main alternatives are locked in for May 31. The operative question for the next nine days is whether Cepeda can convert a plurality into a mandate or whether the anti-Cepeda vote consolidates behind one challenger.

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