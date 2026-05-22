FM Sybiha Comments On First Meeting With Hungarian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“First personal meeting with Anita Orbán in Helsingborg. We took stock of this week's first round of bilateral expert-level consultations on national minorities and agreed to hold the second round next week,” Sybiha noted.

He added that both sides recognize the importance of progress on this track, strive to find constructive solutions, and achieve tangible results.

“On my part, I underscored the critical importance of Ukraine's EU accession and the timely opening of negotiation clusters,” the minister said.

Sybiha also briefed his Hungarian counterpart on the situation on the battlefield, the peace process, and Europe's potential new role.

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The diplomats agreed that the resumption of bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary is a positive development for both countries and for all of Europe, and they coordinated further bilateral contacts at all levels.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky updated the foreign policy tasks for May-June for the diplomatic corps. Among them are to reset relations with Hungary and Georgia, open negotiation clusters with the EU, and involve Europe in peace talks.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X