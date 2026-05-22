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Dubai Ruler Announces New Law To Protect Antiquities, Archaeological Sites

Dubai Ruler Announces New Law To Protect Antiquities, Archaeological Sites


2026-05-22 04:26:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The law aims to enhance understanding of the historical, cultural, and architectural significance of archaeological sites and artefacts in Dubai
    By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, has announced a new law on antiquities and archaeological sites in the emirate.

    The law applies to existing and newly discovered archaeological sites and artefacts across all land, marine, and mountainous areas of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

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    Objectives of the law:

      To preserve, document, and classify antiquities discovered in Dubai to support their conservation and restoration

      To raise awareness of Dubai's antiquities and archaeological sites, and highlight their historical, cultural, and architectural significance

      To establish regulations that ensure their protection, support their optimal use, and provide an enabling institutional environment for managing and regulating archaeological activities in Dubai

    The law designates the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as the entity responsible for overseeing antiquities and archaeological sites across the emirate.

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Khaleej Times

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