Dubai Ruler Announces New Law To Protect Antiquities, Archaeological Sites
- By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, has announced a new law on antiquities and archaeological sites in the emirate.
The law applies to existing and newly discovered archaeological sites and artefacts across all land, marine, and mountainous areas of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.Recommended For You UAE's Gargash slams 'bully' Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Objectives of the law:
- To preserve, document, and classify antiquities discovered in Dubai to support their conservation and restoration
To raise awareness of Dubai's antiquities and archaeological sites, and highlight their historical, cultural, and architectural significanceTo establish regulations that ensure their protection, support their optimal use, and provide an enabling institutional environment for managing and regulating archaeological activities in Dubai
The law designates the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as the entity responsible for overseeing antiquities and archaeological sites across the emirate.ALSO READ
- Dubai launches digital archive project to preserve its history, cultural heritage Sheikh Mohammed issues new law to enhance quality, safety of Dubai buildings
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment