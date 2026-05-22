Kerala Becomes First State In India To Get AI Ministry PK Kunhalikutty Takes Charge

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Kerala government has become the first state to created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio at the cabinet level as part of a major reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities after the newly formed UDF government.

The move marks a notable shift in the state's governance structure, with the Al portfolio being placed under the Industries and Commerce department, along with Information Technology and other allied sectors.

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As per the state Gazette order released on May 20, Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty has been assigned Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and the newly created Artificial Intelligence department. His portfolio also includes start-ups, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

The state government officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining several key departments and senior leaders being assigned significant charges.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan will continue to oversee key departments, including Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, and Railways, as per the official notification.

This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday, ending ten years of Communist Party of India-led (Marxist) Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister in a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital on Monday. Wasting no time after the grand ceremony, Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfil core election promises.

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