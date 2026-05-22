Legal Age Change, Higher Dubai Parking Fees: 6 Changes In UAE From June 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From laws to services, residents in UAE can expect a couple of significant moves that will go into effect from June 1. The new month brings with it a host of changes that will have a significant impact on residents daily lives, from transport to job sector.

Take a look at six things that will start from June, so you can plan accordingly where possible:

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Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. 1. Legal age lowered

The UAE's age of majority will be reduced from 21 lunar years to 18 Gregorian years.

At 18, individuals now have full legal capacity to:

Enter binding contracts Manage and dispose of their assets Litigate or be sued in their own name Make independent financial and legal decisions

This change places greater legal responsibility on 18-year-olds, and aligns UAE system to the international standard. Using the Gregorian year aligns with passports, birth certificates, and global contracts and makes cross-border legal matters clearer. Families should now be careful to educate their children in key matters, including property and finance.

However, as with other UAE laws, there are safeguards and safety nets, with courts retaining the authority to exercise their power and intervene in case of misuse of the law.

2. Parking fees to get higher

Starting June 1, Dubai's Parkin announced that a 5-per-cent VAT will be applied to all parking services. This includes on-street and off-street parking, seasonal cards, permits, and reservations.

For motorists, this means that more of their monthly budget will be allocated to transport. The move, which will come into effect June 1, comes after Parkin submitted a request to Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) earlier in the year.

3. New Wage Protection System rule for private sector

The new rule stipulates that salaries must be paid on the first day of each Gregorian month for the previous month's work. If wages are paid after the first of the month, it will be considered a delayed payment.

All companies registered with the ministry must distribute wages through the approved Wage Protection System or other payment channels authorised by the ministry. Employers must also confirm salary payments through documents and data submission.

A private company in the UAE will be considered compliant with this system if it pays least 85 per cent of the total wages due to its employees by the deadline.

4. Salik toll fees to increase

Residents can expect to pay a five-per-cent VAT on Salik toll tariffs and tag activation fee from June 1.

The Dubai-listed company confirmed that the underlying tariff structure remains unchanged, and that VAT represents a pass-through item collected on behalf of the FTA.

5. Alhind offices to be set up

Alhind Group has signed an agreement with Indian Missions in the country to provide Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services for Indian national living across the Emirates. While services will start on July 1 only, the group's top official said Alhind hopes to have all offices fully functional by June 15.

The 16 centres will provide services including passport and visa processing, OCI card services, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates (SC), Global Entry Program (GEP) verification, apostille and certificate attestation, and other consular support services.

6. Cash payment at Dubai parking metres to be phased out

Dubai's parking metres will see cash being phased out from June 1; however, drivers will still be able to pay for parking tickets using Nol cards.

Customers are encouraged to use the Parkin mobile app in line with the digital transition. The app will also help users avoid additional SMS charges that apply to text-based parking payments. Those wanting to pay their parking charges can also do so on the Dubai Now and RTA app.

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