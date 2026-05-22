MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Everest Medicines Receives Shareholding Increase from Substantial Shareholder CBC Group, Global Expansion Expected to Benefit

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines announced that its substantial shareholder, CBC Group, purchased 600,500 ordinary shares of the Company on the market from 20 May 2026 to 21 May 2026. The total consideration for the transaction was approximately HK$19.2 million, representing an average purchase price of approximately HK$31.91 per share.

The purchase represents a further increase in CBC Group's shareholding in the Company. Since December 2025, CBC Group and the Directors have cumulatively purchased more than 3.062 million shares of the Company on the market for a total consideration of more than HK$113.8 million in aggregate. Additionally, Mr. Wei Fu, a non-executive Director, the honorary chairman of the Board and a substantial shareholder of the company, increased his holdings of the Company's shares twice on 27 March and 14 May 2026. He purchased 860,000 shares and 660,000 shares respectively, with corresponding transaction amounts of approximately HK$32.7 million and HK$20.7 million. CBC Group and the Directors stated that, based on their firm confidence in the Company's future prospects and long-term development, and subject to compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, they do not rule out the possibility of further increasing their shareholdings in the Company when appropriate.

The increased shareholding comes as CBC Group recently announced a merger agreement with GHO Capital, a leading European healthcare-specialist investment firm. The transaction will be structured as a 50:50 merger of equals and is expected to close in early 2027. Following completion, the combined platform is expected to manage more than US$21 billion in assets, potentially becoming the world's largest healthcare-focused investment management platform. The combined entity will span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific - regions that together account for approximately 90% of global healthcare R&D investment.

According to analysts, the merger between CBC Group and GHO Capital is expected to further enhance resource synergy and global expansion capabilities for Everest Medicines. Everest Medicines achieved 142% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, with core product NEFECON® generating RMB 1.443 billion in sales, representing over 300% year-over-year growth. Under the Company's previously announced 2030 Strategy, Everest Medicines aims to achieve revenue exceeding RMB 15 billion and expand its commercialized product portfolio to more than 20 products by 2030, accelerating its transformation into a global integrated biopharmaceutical company. With the further integration of global resource networks, the Company is expected to accelerate the internationalization of its innovative products and its global commercial footprint.