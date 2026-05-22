GTJAI Won Two Awards At HR Asia 2026



HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, HR Asia, a leading authority in human resources media in Asia, officially announced its award results in 2026. Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International” or“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, has won two prestigious awards - “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and “Tech Empowerment Award” - in recognition of its outstanding practices in workplace development, employee care, and digital enablement. HR Asia is a widely influential HR media brand in Asia. Through independent employee surveys and expert judging, it recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in employer branding, talent development, workplace culture, and technological innovation. The“Best Companies to Work for in Asia” award aims to honor companies that adhere to a people-oriented approach, build a high-quality workplace ecosystem, and foster the shared growth of employees and the organization. The“Tech Empowerment Award” recognizes companies that leverage innovative technologies to enhance employee productivity, engagement, and overall work efficiency, setting industry benchmarks in digital transformation and workplace empowerment. (The Human Resources team of GTJAI Accepted the Awards) GTJAI has always regarded talent as its core driving force. It continuously improves its systems for talent acquisition, development, incentives, and career progression, while building diversified career pathways and providing growth support that covers professional capabilities, management competencies, and an international perspective. At the same time, GTJAI places great emphasis on fostering an inclusive, equitable, and healthy workplace atmosphere, with a focus on employee experience and work-life balance, creating an open, collaborative, and positive team environment. In terms of technology empowerment, GTJAI drives the deep integration of financial technology with internal management, office collaboration, and business operations. By leveraging innovative technology solutions, it optimizes management processes, enhances collaboration efficiency, and improves employee work experience. Through digital tools, it boosts organizational efficiency and employee satisfaction, providing strong support for steady business development and global expansion. As a key international business platform under Guotai Haitong Group, GTJAI is headquartered in Hong Kong and serves global markets. It adheres to a compliant and prudent management philosophy, continuously building a competitive employer brand amid its business development while attracting and nurturing outstanding financial talent. The recognition of receiving two prestigious HR Asia 2026 awards affirms GTJAI's efforts in employer brand building, talent management practices, and technology empowerment achievements, and will further enhance its brand image within Asia's financial industry and human resources sector. GTJAI will take this award as an opportunity to fulfill corporate responsibilities, promote the shared growth of employees and the Company, enhance professional service capabilities and global market influence, leverage cross-border financial advantages, bring together top-tier talent, create long-term value for clients, provide a broad development platform for employees, and contribute to the development of Hong Kong as an international financial center. About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI's business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned“Baa2” and“BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG“AAA” rating, Wind ESG“A” rating and SynTao Green Finance“A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 81% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211/ 2611), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China's capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit .

