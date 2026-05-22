Luxury Hotel Market To Hit USD 209.36 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe luxury hotel market was valued at USD 32.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 57.48 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.98%, driven by strong heritage tourism, rising international travel, and increasing demand for premium and sustainable luxury hospitality experiences.

Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Luxury Hotel Market was valued at USD 111.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 209.36 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2026 to 2035.

The Luxury Hotel Market is experiencing consistent global growth because of increased disposable income, increasing demands for luxury travel, expansion of international tourism, and rising preference for customized services.









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The U.S. Luxury Hotel Market was valued at USD 42.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 78.95 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.

The market for luxury hotels in the United States can be said to be the most advanced market for luxury hospitality globally due to its access to luxury hotels internationally as well as to premium lifestyle brands and tourism facilities.

Rising Global Wealth and Expanding High-Net-Worth Individual Population to Boost Market Growth Globally

Rising global wealth generation and the faster pace at which high net worth individuals become numerous has led to the rising demand for luxury hotels across the world. Because of growing incomes in the developing countries, there is a tendency on the part of consumers to opt for luxurious holidays rather than normal holidays. The rise in expenditure on business travels and holiday trips has resulted in higher occupancies at luxury hotels. International tourism and business travels coupled with luxurious life-style have also been responsible for driving the growth in this market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Level

Luxury Hotels dominated the luxury hotel market with 28.40% share in 2025 due to its fair pricing structure, easy availability across the globe, and appeal among both business and leisure tourists. Ultra-Luxury Hotels segment will witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2026-2035) due to the rising wealth globally.

By Guest Type

Leisure Travelers dominated the luxury hotel market with 38.25% share in 2025 owing to robust growth in global tourism, rising numbers of affluent travelers, and increased preference for luxurious vacations. High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing trend of wealth creation globally.

By Operating Model

Branded Chain Hotels dominated the luxury hotel market with 63.40% share in 2025 due to high brand awareness, service consistency, and widespread loyalty schemes. Franchise Hotels segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2035 owing to low capital investments, quick business expansion, and minimal business risks for the owner.

By Booking Channel

Direct Booking category held the largest market share in the luxury hotel market owing to robust brand loyalty, individualized deals, and economies of scale for hotels and travelers alike. Walk-in Bookings category is projected to witness the fastest growth during 2026-2035 owing to increasing impromptu travel trends, last-minute luxury vacations, and higher domestic tourism footfalls.

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Regional Analysis:

The North American region stood out as the major player in the luxury hotel market due to its extensive hospitality infrastructure, presence of luxury hotels in foreign countries, and a large number of business and leisure travelers. The North American region receives a steady flow of visitors and spends heavily on luxury tourism.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to post the highest CAGR in terms of revenue generation for the luxury hotel market, due to rising income levels, urbanization trends, and growing demand from international tourists. Increasing numbers of high-net-worth individuals combined with their growing preference for luxury travel is also fueling market growth.

Key Players:



Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Rosewood Hotel Group

Aman Resorts

Oetker Collection

Belmond (LVMH)

Kempinski Hotels

Shangri-La Group

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

The Peninsula Hotels

Jumeirah Group

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Dorchester Collection

Minor Hotels (Anantara) Taj Hotels (IHCL – Indian Hotels Company Limited)

Recent Developments:

2026: Medtronic augmented its portfolio in thrombectomy by introducing innovative aspiration systems for clot retrieval in combination with AI-powered systems for treating strokes, emphasizing fast recanalization and minimally invasive neurovascular interventions.

2025: Penumbra Inc. introduced new-age Lightning Bolt thrombectomy systems to enhance efficiency and precision in clot aspiration for patients undergoing stroke treatment procedures.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Operational Deployment Metrics – helps you understand the adoption of digital guest experience platforms, multi-channel booking systems, operational automation, and luxury hotel expansion trends across emerging tourism destinations.

Capability & Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate guest satisfaction levels, service delivery efficiency, RevPAR growth, brand loyalty rates, and consistency in service quality across chain and independent luxury hotels.

Technology Advancement Metrics – helps you identify the adoption of AI-based personalization, IoT-enabled smart rooms, contactless payments, biometric authentication, and hospitality digital transformation investments.

Sustainability & Smart Hospitality Analysis – helps you assess the integration of energy management systems, green building technologies, and sustainable hospitality initiatives improving operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Strategic & Market Intelligence Metrics – helps you uncover the impact of regional tourism demand, government tourism policies, visa relaxations, and private equity investments shaping luxury hotel expansion strategies. Emerging Luxury Travel Trend Analysis – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by experiential luxury travel, wellness tourism, bleisure travel, and eco-luxury hospitality offerings across global markets.

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