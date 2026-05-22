Nordex Group Starts Production At New Blade Manufacturing Facility In Türkiye



EQS-Media / 22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 22 May 2026. The Nordex Group has successfully started production at its new blade manufacturing facility in Menemen, İzmir (Türkiye) in May 2026, further strengthening the continuous growing demand for high-efficiency onshore wind turbines in the country. The new site, located in the İzmir Free Trade Zone, covers a total land area of approximately 130,000 square metres, with a production building of around 90,000 square metres. At full capacity, the plant is designed to manufacture up to 1,200 rotor blades per year operating in four shifts, employing around 1,200 people across production and administrative functions. The facility will produce rotor blades for the Nordex Group's latest turbine types, including the N163 and N175 models. These turbines are specifically designed for medium to strong wind conditions and are key components in delivering high energy yield and efficiency for customers. The plant will initially focus on supplying blades for projects awarded under Türkiye's YEKA tenders, including the YEKA-4 and YEKA-5 programmes. At the same time, the facility is strategically positioned to supply international markets, with plans to export blades to support European wind energy projects. “The start of production at our new blade factory in Menemen marks an important milestone in strengthening Nordex's manufacturing footprint in Türkiye and supporting our long-term growth strategy in the country,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.“By investing in local production capacity, we are not only contributing to the development of the wind industry in Türkiye but also enhancing our ability to fulfill further all local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA‐specifications.” Türkiye represents an important market for the Nordex Group. The company has been active in the country since 2009 and has established itself as market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 34 percent. The investment in the Menemen blade facility reflects Nordex's strong market position and growth trajectory in onshore wind energy. About the Nordex Group The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail:... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail:...

End of Media Release

Issuer: Nordex SE

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