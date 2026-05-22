Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026

22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026

2025 sales at EUR 122.8 million, in line with the previous year

EBITDA at EUR 6.2 million, supported by a positive valuation effect

Operational improvement in H2 2025 confirms effectiveness of profitability measures

Net debt reduced to EUR 18.9 million (2024: EUR 24.1 million) – balance sheet strengthened Order backlog of EUR 175 million and GreenLead 2030 strategy provide solid foundation Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading European provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, closed the 2025 financial year with stable sales of EUR 122.8 million (2024: EUR 121.5 million, +1.1%). The year was marked by a deliberate transformation process: The Group sharpened its strategic focus, streamlined its organizational structure, and laid the foundation for a return to sustainable profitability. Sales and earnings performance in 2025 was impacted by several temporary factors, including a maintenance-related shutdown of a recycling plant, delayed project releases by customers, a less favorable margin mix, and a provision of approximately EUR 2.0 million related to a first-instance court ruling in Italy. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 6.2 million (2024: EUR 8.6 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.0%. EBITDA benefited from a non-recurring, non-operative valuation gain of EUR 3.6 million resulting from the revaluation of an equity investment. Excluding this one-time effect, normalized EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.6 million, including a EUR 2.0 million provision recognized in the first half of the year in connection with the Italian legal proceedings, which had a corresponding negative impact on profitability. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.1 million (2024: EUR 2.5 million), corresponding to a margin of 0.9%. Profit before tax amounted to EUR -0.9 million (2024: EUR 0.3 million), while profit after tax remained at EUR -1.3 million (2024: EUR -1.5 million). In the second half of 2025, the implemented cost and efficiency measures began to deliver tangible results and initiated a turnaround. Operating profitability improved significantly: On a quarterly basis, the operating turnaround was already achieved in Q3 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.0 million. This trend continued in the fourth quarter, with EBITDA reaching EUR 2.5 million, confirming the return to positive operational profitability. “2025 was a year of strategic realignment and operational stabilization. We worked consistently on improving our cost base, streamlined our organization, and defined a clear roadmap for the coming years with GreenLead 2030. The significant improvement in the second half of the year shows that these measures are taking effect. For 2026, we expect a return to sustainable profitability and improved cash flow”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group. Equity stood at EUR 22.9 million (2024: EUR 24.9 million), with an equity ratio of 18.8% (2024: 22.9%). Despite the net loss, net debt was reduced to EUR 18.9 million (2024: EUR 24.1 million). In addition to disciplined working capital management, this was also driven by balance sheet effects related to the planned sale of an equity interest. Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 3.8 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million in 2024. Segment performance: Environmental Services solid, Hydrogen business continues to scale

Since the 2025 financial year, Wolftank Group has been reporting in two segments: Environmental Services and Hydrogen & Renewable Energies. The former Industrial Coatings and Maintenance division was integrated into the Environmental Services segment, reflecting operational synergies. The Environmental Services segment generated sales of EUR 97.1 million (2024: EUR 96.4 million), remaining at a stable level. The first half of the year was impacted by the shutdown of a recycling plant and subdued market dynamics. EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 million with a margin of 5.3% (2024: EUR 7.5 million and 7.8%). Project activity recovered significantly in the second half of the year, underlining the structurally strong demand for remediation, recycling, and infrastructure maintenance. The segment continues to benefit from regulatory tailwinds, including the EU Soil Monitoring and Resilience Directive, PFAS-regulations, and increasing demands for infrastructure modernization. The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment achieved sales of EUR 25.7 million (2024: EUR 25.1 million), broadly in line with the prior year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.1 million with a margin of 4.3% (2024: EUR 1.1 million and 4.5%), as several major projects that had not yet been fully completed and handed over by year-end 2025. Several of these projects are expected to be finalized and commissioned in 2026, creating the basis for recurring service and maintenance sales. Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a technology leader in hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Europe. GreenLead 2030 Strategy: Expanding along existing core competencies

With the GreenLead 2030 strategy presented in November 2025, Wolftank Group is advancing the strategic evolution of its business model. The focus lies on expanding existing competencies into adjacent technologies, services, customer segments, and geographic markets. In particular, Wolftank is targeting the high-growth areas of battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation. These are markets characterized by strong regulatory relevance and close technological proximity to the Group's existing business. In addition, Wolftank Group is expanding its activities in the field of critical infrastructure and specialized industrial applications, among others through the recently concluded strategic partnership with High Impact Technology LLC in the area of specialized coatings for critical infrastructure and defense applications. With a total addressable market volume of approximately EUR 20 to 25 billion by 2030, Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a European Green-Tech Integrator focused on environmental technologies and zero-emission infrastructure. By 2030, the Group aims to achieve sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of around 12%. Outlook 2026: Turnaround and return to profitability

The current market environment is characterized by two opposing dynamics: The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have had global repercussions on logistics and supply chains and have led to significantly higher energy prices. At the same time, sustainable energy solutions are moving back into focus to reduce dependence on oil and gas and ensure energy security in the long term. Wolftank Group continues to closely monitor both developments and their potential impact, including energy prices and overall costs, and is evaluating necessary measures to safeguard operational profitability. Subject to the currently unforeseeable effects of geopolitical disruptions, Wolftank Group expects a significant improvement in operational profitability in 2026, targeting an EBITDA margin of 6% to 7% on sales of approximately EUR 135 million. This outlook is supported by the strong order backlog of around EUR 175 million at year-end 2025, sustainable cost reductions, and the upcoming completion of several hydrogen projects. For 2027 and 2028, Wolftank Group aims to generate sales of EUR 150 million to EUR 175 million and achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10%. “We entered 2026 with a clear agenda: profitability, operational excellence, and the gradual expansion into new growth areas aligned with our core competencies. Despite the challenging market environment and the current geopolitical situation, we are actively positioning ourselves to benefit from these developments as a green-tech company and executing our strategy with discipline”, says CEO Simon Reckla. Key Financial Highlights 2025 2024 Sales EUR m 122.8 121.5 EBITDA EUR m 6.2 8.6 EBITDA margin of sales % 5.0% 7.1% EBIT EUR m 1.1 2.5 EBIT margin of sales % 0.9 % 2.0% Profit before tax EUR m -0.9 0.3 Profit after tax EUR m -1.3 -1.5 Operating cash flow EUR m 3.8 1.3 Net debt EUR m 18.9 24.1 Equity ratio % 18.8% 22.9 % The Annual Sustainability Report of Wolftank Group (in English) is available online: About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group's subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: Contact:

Wolftank Group Investor Relations

phone: +43 512 345726

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This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future. 22.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

