Wolftank Group Stabilizes Operations In 2025 And Lays The Groundwork For Turnaround In 2026
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Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026
22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
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Wolftank Group stabilizes operations in 2025 and lays the groundwork for turnaround in 2026
Since the 2025 financial year, Wolftank Group has been reporting in two segments: Environmental Services and Hydrogen & Renewable Energies. The former Industrial Coatings and Maintenance division was integrated into the Environmental Services segment, reflecting operational synergies. The Environmental Services segment generated sales of EUR 97.1 million (2024: EUR 96.4 million), remaining at a stable level. The first half of the year was impacted by the shutdown of a recycling plant and subdued market dynamics. EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 million with a margin of 5.3% (2024: EUR 7.5 million and 7.8%). Project activity recovered significantly in the second half of the year, underlining the structurally strong demand for remediation, recycling, and infrastructure maintenance. The segment continues to benefit from regulatory tailwinds, including the EU Soil Monitoring and Resilience Directive, PFAS-regulations, and increasing demands for infrastructure modernization. The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment achieved sales of EUR 25.7 million (2024: EUR 25.1 million), broadly in line with the prior year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.1 million with a margin of 4.3% (2024: EUR 1.1 million and 4.5%), as several major projects that had not yet been fully completed and handed over by year-end 2025. Several of these projects are expected to be finalized and commissioned in 2026, creating the basis for recurring service and maintenance sales. Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a technology leader in hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Europe. GreenLead 2030 Strategy: Expanding along existing core competencies
With the GreenLead 2030 strategy presented in November 2025, Wolftank Group is advancing the strategic evolution of its business model. The focus lies on expanding existing competencies into adjacent technologies, services, customer segments, and geographic markets. In particular, Wolftank is targeting the high-growth areas of battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation. These are markets characterized by strong regulatory relevance and close technological proximity to the Group's existing business. In addition, Wolftank Group is expanding its activities in the field of critical infrastructure and specialized industrial applications, among others through the recently concluded strategic partnership with High Impact Technology LLC in the area of specialized coatings for critical infrastructure and defense applications. With a total addressable market volume of approximately EUR 20 to 25 billion by 2030, Wolftank Group is positioning itself as a European Green-Tech Integrator focused on environmental technologies and zero-emission infrastructure. By 2030, the Group aims to achieve sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of around 12%. Outlook 2026: Turnaround and return to profitability
The current market environment is characterized by two opposing dynamics: The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have had global repercussions on logistics and supply chains and have led to significantly higher energy prices. At the same time, sustainable energy solutions are moving back into focus to reduce dependence on oil and gas and ensure energy security in the long term. Wolftank Group continues to closely monitor both developments and their potential impact, including energy prices and overall costs, and is evaluating necessary measures to safeguard operational profitability. Subject to the currently unforeseeable effects of geopolitical disruptions, Wolftank Group expects a significant improvement in operational profitability in 2026, targeting an EBITDA margin of 6% to 7% on sales of approximately EUR 135 million. This outlook is supported by the strong order backlog of around EUR 175 million at year-end 2025, sustainable cost reductions, and the upcoming completion of several hydrogen projects. For 2027 and 2028, Wolftank Group aims to generate sales of EUR 150 million to EUR 175 million and achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10%. “We entered 2026 with a clear agenda: profitability, operational excellence, and the gradual expansion into new growth areas aligned with our core competencies. Despite the challenging market environment and the current geopolitical situation, we are actively positioning ourselves to benefit from these developments as a green-tech company and executing our strategy with discipline”, says CEO Simon Reckla. Key Financial Highlights
The Annual Sustainability Report of Wolftank Group (in English) is available online:
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22.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2331786
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2331786 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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