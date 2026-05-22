Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Receives“Best Managed Companies Award” Once Again

22.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 22 May 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700) has won the“Best Managed Companies Award” for the third time in a row. With this honor, Deloitte Private, UBS, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI) recognize excellently managed medium-sized companies.

“Good corporate leadership is of central importance, especially in economically challenging times. The Best Managed Companies Award is a well‐deserved recognition for companies that successfully combine responsibility, foresight, and sustainable action,” says Tobias Vogel, CEO of UBS Europe SE.

“This award is both recognition and motivation for us. It confirms that we are on the right path with a clear strategy in the growing nuclear medicine market-together with a fantastic team around the world,” added Dr Dirk W. Becker, a member of the Group Executive Committee of Eckert & Ziegler SE, who accepted the corporate trophy on behalf of the company at the awards ceremony in Frankfurt am Main.

The award is the result of a comprehensive, multi-stage application process in which companies are assessed for their excellence in the core areas of strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment as well as finance and governance. A consistently high level of performance in all four categories is a prerequisite for selection. The final decision is made by an independent jury made up of renowned experts from business, science and the media.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138

...

22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

