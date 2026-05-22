'Acting In Movies Not Enough': DMK MLA On TN Law And Order, Safety

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan on Friday said there was a need to ensure women's safety and effective law and order implementation in Tamil Nadu, remarking that "acting like in movies alone is not enough." Radhakrishnan, who contested on behalf of the DMK in the Tiruchendur constituency and was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the seventh time, officially began work at his constituency MLA office today.

Later, speaking to reporters, while responding to criticism regarding law and order and women's safety in the state, he said, "There is no law and order and no safety for women in Tamil Nadu; acting like in movies alone is not enough, it must also be implemented in practice."

Party Celebrations and Welfare Initiatives

Radhakrishnan said that party cadres had been instructed to celebrate June 3, the birthday of party leader and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, in a grand manner. He stated that the celebrations would highlight the achievements and welfare initiatives carried out by Karunanidhi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the benefit of the people. "As part of the celebrations, high-quality laptops will be distributed to students securing the top three ranks in Class 10 public examinations across the Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam and Ottapidaram constituencies," he said.

The DMK MLA also said that many individuals from the AIADMK and Congress had expressed interest in joining the DMK and that, after obtaining approval and a date from the party leadership, they would be inducted into the party on the 28th. He added that they had taken this decision because the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a movement that protects Dravidian culture.

On local body elections, Radhakrishnan said alliance-related decisions would be taken by the party leadership.

Development Plans for Tiruchendur

Speaking about development initiatives in Tiruchendur, he said plans included a new underground drainage project, better facilities for devotees and infrastructure development, including a large parking facility spread across 1,000 acres with proper connectivity to the temple. He further stated that drainage systems would be improved in Kayalpattinam to prevent rainwater stagnation and that proposals would be raised in the Assembly to prevent wastage of water from the Thamirabarani River and protect groundwater resources in Udangudi and Sathankulam areas.

Action on Temple Irregularities

Referring to alleged irregularities at the Tiruchendur temple, Radhakrishnan said strict legal action should be taken against anyone found guilty and that there would be no compromise in the matter.

'Will Boldly Speak What I Believe'

He further added, "I am now 74 years old. As long as I live, I will boldly speak what I believe. My voice will always be raised for the growth of the party. I am accountable only to the leader and the younger leader." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)