AI's Impact On Jobs: New Report Reveals Emerging Roles, Opportunities

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) and AI4India have published the report Future of Jobs in the Age of AI, Emerging Roles, New Opportunities, a significant study on the impact of artificial intelligence on employment and workforce transformation. As per CPRG, "The report draws on primary interviews with AI startup founders, technology and services industry leaders, applied AI practitioners, HR professionals, and academics, alongside analysis of active job descriptions and secondary research. It maps emerging roles across the AI ecosystem, from data infrastructure and model development to deployment, governance, and workforce training. Rather than treating job displacement as the dominant outcome, the report documents a more uneven transition: new roles are appearing while existing ones are being reshaped, many of which are only beginning to be defined."

Report Highlights Nuanced Workforce Transition

Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "Every major technological shift has restructured the workforce, and AI is no different. What is different this time is the pace. The displacement narrative is too simple, and this report shows why. New roles are emerging across the entire AI value chain, and India needs to move on that now, starting with how we skill our students. CPRG's work is to build the evidence base that India's policy response to these shifts needs, and this report is part of that effort."

India's Unique Position in AI Transition

CPRG further added that "India's position in this transition is distinctive. We have a young workforce, a growing technology sector, and the scale to build for these roles in a way few other countries can. This is an opportunity India is well placed to lead on."

New Opportunities Beyond Core AI Roles

Pranav Gupta, Visiting Fellow, CPRG, said that the 'Future of Jobs' report is an attempt to examine new, emerging opportunities due to rapid AI diffusion. It is important to note that these opportunities are not going to be limited to core AI development and deployment roles. Rather, various forward and backward linkages to the AI industry will also contribute towards job generation."

Decoding the Global Shift in Employment

CPRG Director Ramanand further said, "This report is significant in the current global scenario. Across economies, there is a fundamental question about where jobs are coming from and where they are shrinking, and AI is at the centre of that shift. This report is CPRG's attempt to decode that, to look systematically at the job landscape and highlight where the opportunities are emerging and where the transitions are happening."

About the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG)

The report is part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape society and the economy. As an official knowledge partner of the IndiaAI Mission for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG has hosted multiple summit events and a series of global and domestic pre-summit engagements. CPRG was also the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and its work has been recognised at the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)

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