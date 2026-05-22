TN Cabinet Expansion: IUML, VCK Leaders Get Key Welfare Portfolios

TN Cabinet: New Ministers Sworn In, Portfolios Allocated

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): Following the swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted cabinet ministers in the Tamil Nadu government today, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has officially approved the allocation of their portfolios on the recommendation of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. According to an official press release issued by Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, the newly appointed ministers have been designated to head key welfare portfolios in the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) coalition administration.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader AM Shahjahan, who represents the 172 Papanasam Assembly Constituency, has been designated as the Minister for Minorities Welfare. He has been allocated the Minorities Welfare and Wakf Board portfolios. Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Vanni Arasu, representing the 72 Tindivanam Assembly Constituency, has taken charge as the Minister for Social Justice. His portfolio includes Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes.

A Historic First in Tamil Nadu Politics

For the first time in Tamil Nadu's political history, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key Muslim minority party, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), known for its fight for Dalit and minority upliftment, have entered the state Cabinet with ministerial status.

Swearing-In Ceremony Details

Arasu and Shahjahan were sworn in as ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led (TVK) Tamil Nadu government earlier today. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the two legislators during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of senior leaders and officials.

Both the legislators were inducted following a recommendation made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, which was approved by Governor Arlekar. The induction comes as the Tamil Nadu government moves to expand and strengthen the state cabinet.

Controversy Over Media Restriction

While the moment marks a major milestone in representation politics and social justice, controversy erupted after media and press were restricted from covering the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Only an official live-stream link was provided for public viewing. The irony drew sharp reactions online -- as parties representing democratic inclusion and marginalised voices made history inside the hall, the media was kept outside. (ANI)

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