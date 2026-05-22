Viral Video Shows Paps Ask Dharna To Step Aside For Madhuri & Triptii, Fans React Strongly

Influencer Dharna Durga, who has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Maa Behen. The dark comedy crime film also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Recently, the trio was seen in Mumbai promoting the film when a video from the event went viral, triggering an online debate.

Viral Video Shows Dharna Stepping Aside

In the circulating clip, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga posed together for paparazzi. However, after a few seconds, photographers reportedly asked for only the two Bollywood actresses in frame. While no direct mention was made, Dharna quietly stepped out of the shot. Madhuri remained silent during the moment, and the photo session continued with the remaining two stars.

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Social Media Divided Over Incident

Soon after the video surfaced, it sparked strong reactions online. A section of users criticized the paparazzi for sidelining Dharna, calling the move disrespectful. Others questioned Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri for not intervening, saying a gesture of support could have changed the situation.

Many comments highlighted the growing gap between influencers and traditional film industry stars, with some calling the moment“unfair” while others defended the actresses, pointing out that such framing decisions are often controlled by photographers.

Part of a Bigger Ongoing Debate

The incident has also revived discussions about recent promotional controversies in Bollywood, where paparazzi behavior and celebrity responses have come under scrutiny. Just days earlier, a similar backlash followed an event featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan.

As the clip continues to circulate, the debate reflects the changing dynamics of fame, where digital creators and film stars increasingly share the same space, but not always equal attention.