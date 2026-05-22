Global Stars Ahn Hyo-Seop And Khalid Release New Cross-Market Single“Something Special” Via FANDOM Today

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Today marks the official release of“,” the highly anticipated cross-market collaboration from international starand multi-platinum recording artist, available now via

Ahn Hyo-seop, globally recognized for his breakout role as“Jinu,” the leader of demon boy band Saja Boys in Netflix's animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, joins forces with Grammy-nominated artist Khalid for a genre-blending release that bridges the worlds of K-pop and U.S. R&B - two of the most influential forces shaping contemporary global music culture.

Produced by Woo“RAINSTONE” Rhee, known for his work on“Nobody” by legendary K-pop group Wonder Girls, and co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Troy“R8DIO” Johnson, whose credits include Solange's critically acclaimed A Seat at the Table,“Something Special” delivers a sleek and emotionally resonant sound that highlights the unique artistry and international appeal of both performers.

The release marks several milestone moments: Ahn Hyo-seop's debut official single as a solo artist and Khalid's first-ever collaboration with a Korean artist. Together, the pair create a track designed to connect audiences across languages, cultures, and musical genres, reflecting the increasingly global and collaborative nature of today's music industry.

Released under FANDOM and developed by Musicow in partnership with Roc Nation,“Something Special” advances the platform's mission to redefine the connection between artists, music, and fans worldwide. Through interactive fan experiences, exclusive participation opportunities, and new ways to support the artists they love, FANDOM invites audiences deeper into the creative process.

The release follows FANDOM's acclaimed January collaboration“Two Car Garage” from Jon Bellion and Swae Lee, further establishing the platform as a home for high-impact global collaborations and fan-driven music experiences.

“Something Special” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Additional fan engagement opportunities and exclusive content tied to the release will be announced via href="" rel="nofollow" lnk/bi.

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