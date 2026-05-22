Dipcoin Marks Year With Sui Trading Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">DipCoin has completed its first year on the Sui blockchain, seeking to strengthen its position in decentralised multi-asset trading after building its platform around perpetual contracts, self-custody, transparency and faster execution.

Launched on May 21, 2025, the Sui-based decentralised exchange has used its first anniversary to highlight what it describes as a zero-incident operating record, a key claim in a market where security failures, liquidity shocks and smart-contract vulnerabilities continue to shape user confidence. The platform's development has focused on crypto perpetuals, traditional finance-linked perpetual products and vault-based trading strategies, placing it within a growing segment of decentralised exchanges trying to match centralised venue performance without taking custody of client assets.

DipCoin's pitch rests on a hybrid trading model that combines swap-style access with order-book perpetual contracts. Users can manage multiple assets and strategies through a single account, while trades remain non-custodial and verifiable on-chain. The model is designed to appeal to active traders who want faster execution, lower transaction costs and visibility over trading activity, while avoiding the counterparty risk associated with centralised exchanges.

Perpetual contracts remain the platform's main product line. These instruments allow traders to take leveraged exposure to assets without an expiry date, making them a core feature of crypto derivatives markets. DipCoin supports major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Coin-linked trading strategies, while also promoting approaches such as trend following, grid trading, market making, neutral strategies and arbitrage.

Its broader product expansion has moved beyond crypto-only markets. DipCoin has developed traditional finance perpetuals tied to assets such as US equities, Korean equities, indices, gold, silver and crude oil. USDC acts as the unified margin asset, reducing the need for separate accounts or repeated asset transfers. During periods when underlying markets are not actively trading, the system can restrict new position openings and exposure increases, while reduce-only mode can be used as an additional risk-control layer.

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The platform's move into vaults this year added another dimension to its strategy. DipCoin Vaults allow users to deposit assets into smart contract-managed structures that follow live perpetual trading strategies. The design is intended to provide passive exposure to active strategies while preserving on-chain visibility. Vault creators are expected to keep capital in their own strategies, aligning incentives between strategy managers and participants.

Security has become central to DipCoin's anniversary messaging. Smart-contract audits, transaction transparency and non-custodial controls are increasingly important in decentralised finance, particularly after high-value failures across lending platforms, bridges and exchanges. A zero-incident claim does not remove market risk, liquidation risk or strategy risk, but it helps the platform differentiate itself in a sector where technical resilience is treated as a commercial advantage.

Sui's underlying architecture has also shaped DipCoin's market positioning. The blockchain is designed for high-throughput applications and parallel transaction execution, features that decentralised trading venues use to reduce latency and handle heavier transaction loads. Sui's DeFi ecosystem includes lending, decentralised exchange, liquid staking and derivatives protocols, creating a wider base of liquidity and infrastructure for applications such as DipCoin.

Competition remains intense. Sui-based perpetual trading includes other specialised venues, while larger cross-chain derivatives platforms continue to attract traders through liquidity depth, incentive programmes and broader asset coverage. Centralised exchanges still dominate global derivatives volume, offering deeper books, familiar interfaces and advanced order types. DipCoin's challenge is to convert its technical claims into sustained liquidity, user retention and transparent performance data.

Market data show that DipCoin has built measurable trading activity, though it remains a smaller participant compared with leading decentralised derivatives venues across major chains. Its reported perpetual trading volumes indicate active use, but the platform's longer-term relevance will depend on whether it can deepen liquidity, expand supported markets and maintain reliability during periods of volatility.

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Arabian Post – Crypto News Network