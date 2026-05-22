Apache Ofbiz Flaw Raises ERP Security Alarm Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Apache OFBiz users have been urged to move to version 24.09.06 after disclosure of an authentication bypass flaw that can be chained to remote code execution, exposing enterprise resource planning systems to takeover through a manipulated password-change workflow.

Tracked as CVE-2026-45434, the vulnerability affects Apache OFBiz versions before 24.09.06. It stems from improper authentication handling in the platform's password-change logic, where a forced password reset condition may be treated in a way that allows access to protected functions instead of blocking activity until credentials are properly changed. The weakness is significant because OFBiz is used to manage business processes including accounting, customer relationship management, inventory, order processing, warehousing, manufacturing and e-commerce.

Security assessments classify the issue as severe because a remote attacker may exploit the flaw over the network with low complexity and without user interaction. Apache has described the issue as important, while vulnerability scoring data gives it critical-level impact because successful exploitation can compromise confidentiality, integrity and availability. The fixed release, Apache OFBiz 24.09.06, was issued in May 2026 as the sixth release in the 24.09 series, which has been feature-frozen since September 2024 and is receiving bug fixes.

The flaw centres on accounts marked for mandatory password changes, a common administrative step after onboarding, password expiry, suspected compromise or credential resets. Such accounts should be restricted until the user completes the reset process. In vulnerable configurations, authentication checks may mishandle that state, allowing the password-change route to be abused as an entry point rather than a guardrail. Once access controls are bypassed, attackers may reach functionality that should remain limited to authorised users. See also Fake meetings fuel crypto malware raids See also Fake meetings fuel crypto malware raids Security researchers have linked the weakness to a wider chain involving OFBiz web tools and code execution risks. The concern is not only unauthorised login, but the possibility that an attacker could move from bypassing authentication to executing commands in the context of the OFBiz process. That makes exposed internet-facing deployments particularly sensitive, especially where default accounts, weak operational controls or unpatched development instances remain present. Apache OFBiz has faced a series of security disclosures over the past two years, keeping the platform under close scrutiny from defenders and attackers alike. Earlier flaws affecting OFBiz included authentication bypass and unauthorised remote code execution issues, some of which drew rapid attention because public-facing ERP systems often sit close to sensitive commercial data. The latest weakness reinforces concerns that complex business platforms with legacy configuration patterns can remain vulnerable even after prior patches if related logic paths are not fully closed. Version 24.09.06 also addresses a wider set of security issues, including vulnerabilities involving authorisation, server-side request forgery, path traversal, expression handling, code injection and exposure of sensitive information. The breadth of fixes makes the upgrade more than a single-defect patch and places pressure on administrators to assess OFBiz installations across production, staging and development environments. Organisations using older 18.12. x deployments or 24.09. x releases up to 24.09.05 face the highest priority for remediation. Enterprise risk is amplified by the role ERP platforms play inside organisations. These systems often hold supplier records, pricing data, customer information, internal workflows and financial processes. A compromise can therefore create operational disruption beyond a conventional web application breach, including data theft, invoice fraud, inventory manipulation and lateral movement into connected systems. For companies running OFBiz behind a reverse proxy or within internal networks, exposure may still exist if access controls, VPN gateways or administrative interfaces are misconfigured. See also PCPJack sharpens cloud credential threat See also PCPJack sharpens cloud credential threat