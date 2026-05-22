Polymarket Eyes Japan Approval Push Arabian Post

The New York-founded company, led by Shayne Coplan, is seeking to open discussions around whether event-based contracts can be permitted under Japan's financial and digital-asset framework rather than treated purely as gambling. The move comes as prediction markets draw heavier institutional interest, stronger trading volumes and sharper scrutiny from regulators over consumer protection, market integrity and the legal boundary between betting and derivatives.

People familiar with the matter said the company's Japan strategy is at an early stage and would require engagement with officials, lawmakers and industry participants before any formal market entry. Japan does not have a dedicated framework for cash-based prediction markets, leaving platforms that allow users to trade on political, economic, sports or cultural outcomes exposed to uncertainty under gambling and financial laws.

Polymarket allows users to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of real-world events, with prices reflecting market-implied probabilities. Its markets have covered elections, central bank decisions, geopolitical events, sports, entertainment and cryptocurrency milestones. The platform gained global visibility during the 2024 US presidential election cycle, when trading volumes surged and its odds were widely cited as an alternative gauge of political sentiment.

Japan would offer Polymarket a large, sophisticated retail market with deep participation in equities, foreign exchange and digital assets. The country has also built one of the world's more structured crypto regulatory regimes, requiring registration for crypto-asset exchange service providers and imposing rules on custody, anti-money laundering controls and customer protection. That framework may give the company a potential route for engagement, although prediction markets remain a separate and more politically sensitive category.

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The company's global push has accelerated after a period of regulatory pressure in the United States. Polymarket settled a case with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2022 after being accused of offering off-exchange event-based binary options without proper registration. It blocked US users for several years before moving to rebuild a domestic regulatory path through acquisitions and licensing efforts. Its purchase of a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse gave it a route to pursue compliant US operations.

Institutional backing has also strengthened its position. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent of the New York Stock Exchange, agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket in a deal that valued the business at about $8 billion before the transaction. The partnership gave Polymarket a powerful market infrastructure ally and signalled that event-driven data may have value beyond retail speculation, particularly for investors seeking real-time sentiment around political, economic and corporate developments.

Competition is intensifying. Kalshi, a regulated US prediction market operator, has expanded rapidly by framing event contracts as financial instruments under commodities law. Its growth has triggered legal disputes with state regulators, some of whom argue that sports and election-linked contracts resemble gambling products. That debate is likely to influence Japan's assessment of whether prediction markets can be supervised as finance, gaming, information markets or a hybrid category.